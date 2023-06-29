Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.06.2023
Startschuss gefallen? – Fortsetzung 10X-Rallye!?
WKN: A2QHPG | ISIN: SE0014960431 | Ticker-Symbol: 6QP
Frankfurt
29.06.23
12:07 Uhr
6,535 Euro
+0,310
+4,98 %
ACCESSWIRE
29.06.2023
Re:NewCell AB: Renewcell's Expected Production Development in June 2023

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP) (STO:RENEW)

Production from Renewcell 1 is expected to reach 2,200-2,400 metric tons in June 2023, of which 2,100-2,300 metric tons are expected to be of prime quality and 2,200-2,400 metric tons are expected to be delivered to customers. The production in the month has been impacted by maintenance stops to upgrade and install new equipment in the shredding area.

Renewcell's expected production development in June 2023

SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764632/Renewcells-Expected-Production-Development-in-June-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
