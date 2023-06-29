Bona Fide Masks: Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. Bolsters LogoTags Promotional Products Division, Hiring Practiced Marketing Director Priti Patel

Company Aims to Drive Growth Through Enhanced Marketing Efforts

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) announced today that it has commenced a strategic marketing initiative centered on its LogoTags promotional products division, which offers custom challenge coins, dog tags, pins, medals and much more. This announcement follows the appointment of Priti Patel as its new Director of Marketing, effective May 24, 2023. With over 15 years of industry experience, Ms. Patel will oversee paid, owned, and earned media for Ball Chain and its portfolio of companies, and will report directly to Ball Chain President Bill Taubner.

"Our strategic review confirmed a clear opportunity in the market for enhancing our promotional products division, and with Priti on board steering our growing marketing team, we are confident we will accelerate in that industry," said Bill Taubner, Ball Chain President. "Priti brings fresh ideas and valuable insight as we continue to explore new ways of marketing the vast product range Ball Chain and LogoTags have to offer."

"I could not be more honored to join such a noted, family-owned and operated company," said Priti Patel, Director of Marketing for Ball Chain. "I look forward to driving integrated marketing initiatives that support Ball Chain and its family of companies' strategic vision and deliver new business."

Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. military for the iconic dog tag ID necklace worn by U.S. service personnel. To meet the increased demand for these necklaces in the marketplace, Ball Chain launched LogoTags two decades ago. LogoTags quickly expanded its product line by offering challenge coins, bottle openers, jewelry charms, key chains and custom metal tags. Today, LogoTags provides every type of promotional product, catapulting it to the forefront of the promotional products industry.

In addition to offering the highest quality products at industry-leading prices, LogoTags is synonymous with exemplary customer service. LogoTags representatives are committed to ensuring that each customer is treated with the greatest care and respect. "Many of our returning customers are in law enforcement or are military personnel. We thank them for their service and are grateful that they have chosen LogoTags for their challenge coins and other promotional product needs," explains Dawn Milanese, LogoTags Division Manager. LogoTags supplies challenge coins made of the highest quality brass and offers unlimited art changes and digital proofs free of charge distinguishing itself from competitors. Like other Ball Chain businesses, LogoTags is committed to providing high-quality, authentic products to its customers through a transparent and secure supply chain.

LogoTags supports many local causes and was recently named a "Gold" sponsor at the Pelham Civics Association 33rd Annual Golf Outing on June 12, 2023. It also donated 100 golf towels to the annual fundraising event. In the past, LogoTags has donated challenge coins to the police and fire departments in Pelham and Pelham Manor, NY.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). LogoTags, Ball Chain's promotional products division, provides custom dog tags, challenge coins, bottle openers, lapel pins, charms and metal tags to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York manufacturing facility and works with longtime production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe. We put our heart into everything we do.

Media Contact:

914.664.7500

Bill Taubner, President

bill@logotags.com

Cell: 914-720-3164

Priti Patel, Director of Marketing

priti@ballchain.com

WWW.LOGOTAGS.COM

Company Address:

LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Mfg. Co. Inc.

741 South Fulton Avenue

Mount Vernon, NY 10550

SOURCE: Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/764649/Ball-Chain-Manufacturing-Co-Inc-Bolsters-LogoTags-Promotional-Products-Division-Hiring-Practiced-Marketing-Director-Priti-Patel