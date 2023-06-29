Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2023) - cbdMD (NYSE American: YCBD), one of the nation's leading providers of premium cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced their e-commerce experience will now be powered by Shopify.

cbdMD is committed to improve the customer experience holistically, which starts at the point of purchase. To execute on that commitment, migrating to Shopify and its ever-growing ecosystem and tools will allow the brand to support its growing audience with user-friendly transactions on a secure network.

Whether purchasing for pain, everyday stress, sleep, or simply to just feel good, it is necessary to ensure consumers have access to cbdMD's diverse range of products which is supported by creating ease and efficiency in the ordering process.

cbdMD's interim CEO & CFO, Ronan Kennedy, shared his thoughts on the e-commerce platform migration stating: "As a brand, our customers always come first. We have made a promise to make operational improvements on our website that will enhance how we engage with our consumers at the point of purchase. Executing on this promise positions cbdMD for scalability and cost improvements that will support providing the benefits of CBD to even more consumers in the future and improve customer experience in the present. We are seeing some encouraging trends since the migration and excited to continue to invest and optimize on the new ecosystem."

About cbdMD:

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products as well as Full Spectrum and Delta 9 THC products. The cbdMD brand currently includes high-quality, premium CBD products including tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, sleep aids and more. The Company's Paw CBD brand includes formulated pet products including tinctures, chews and topicals in varying strengths. To learn more about cbdMD and the complete line of products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified using words such as 'should,' 'may,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'expects,' 'plans,' and 'proposes.' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements, including but not limited to expectations on our partnership with Dr. Vega, and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

Contact Information:

cbdMD, Inc.

Ronan Kennedy, Interim CEO & CFO

+1 (704) 445-3064

IR@cbdmd.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171826