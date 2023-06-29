Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Startschuss gefallen? – Fortsetzung 10X-Rallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QWU | ISIN: FI4000123195 | Ticker-Symbol: AKA
Tradegate
29.06.23
20:11 Uhr
22,800 Euro
+2,920
+14,69 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,90023,60021:39
23,00023,60020:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2023 | 20:46
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group notes the recent movement in the company's share price

Enento Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 29 June 2023 at 9:40 p.m. EEST

Enento Group notes the recent movement in the company's share price

The Board of Directors of Enento Group Plc ("Enento Group" or the "Company") notes the recent movement in the Company's share price as well as the recent media reports about the performance of Enento Group and the recently published banks' research reports about the level of the Enento Group share price in relation to its performance and speculations about Enento Group being a potential takeover target. The Company notes that, from time to time, the Company receives proposals regarding transactions concerning Enento Group, and the Board of Directors of the Company considers and evaluates different alternatives carefully, with a view to safeguarding the interests of Enento Group and its shareholders. The Company continues to update the market in line with applicable regulation.

ENENTO GROUP PLC
Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Jeanette Jäger, CEO

tel. +46 72 141 00 00

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 421 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2022 was 167.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.