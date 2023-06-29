Feed the Children Welcomes Three to Board of Directors

Thirteen members now serve on OKC-based, global anti-hunger organization's board

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Blayne Arthur, Terry Puchley and Kathy Doyle Thomas have been appointed to the Board of Directors for Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit organization focused on alleviating childhood hunger. All three women bring extensive business expertise to their new roles at the global nonprofit.

Blayne Arthur is the state of Oklahoma's Secretary of Agriculture and is the first female to hold the position. She acts as Governor Kevin Stitt's chief advisor on policy development and implementation related to agriculture, food and forestry, and holds the titles of Oklahoma Commissioner of Agriculture and the President of the Oklahoma State Board of Agriculture. She previously served as executive director of the Oklahoma 4-H Foundation and is a former Deputy Commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.

Terry Puchley is the founder and CEO of TRice Executive Coaching. She is a Hudson Institute Certified Coach with more than four decades of experience successfully leading, coaching and mentoring professionals. As a retired PwC partner and an industry senior leader, Terry works to help individuals and organizations facilitate stronger insights and more sustainable results. She is a certified public accountant and serves as Audit Committee Chair for Feed the Children.

Kathy Doyle Thomas has rejoined the Board of Directors at the nonprofit. She currently serves as President of Half Price Books, the nation's largest family-owned bookstore chain with 125 stores in 19 states. She has held various roles at the company during her 34-year tenure.

Thomas brings a wealth of knowledge about Feed the Children, previously serving as a board member for the organization from 2013 to 2022 as well as Treasurer in 2016-2017 and Secretary from 2017 to 2022. She also donates her time to variety of other organizations, currently serving on the board of directors of the Global Retail and Marketing Association, Pi Beta Phi Sorority, Dallas Chapter and Junior Charity League of Dallas. She is a Founding Member and Board Chair of Literacy U.S.A. and an Advisory Board Member and past Board of Directors Member of Literacy Instruction for Texas.

Feed the Children's board has been expanding throughout the past few years. With each new board member, the organization has taken the opportunity to be strategic in its selection as it strives to gain an even deeper bench of business expertise.

"We are pleased to welcome Blayne, Terry and Kathy to our Board of Directors," said Travis Arnold, president and CEO for Feed the Children. "These individuals bring extensive leadership experience and expertise that will further enhance our organization's important work to create a world where no child goes to bed hungry."

Blayne Arthur

Terry Puchley

Kathy Doyle Thomas

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in eight countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships. Every dollar given goes seven times as far to provide food, hope, dignity and comfort. Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

