Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2023) - Carlin Gold Corporation (TSXV: CGD) (the "Company" or "Carlin") announces that it has completed its previously announced shares for debt transaction (the "Debt Settlement"), whereby the Company has completed the issuance of an aggregate of 4,600,000 common shares of the Company (on a post-Consolidation basis) (the "Settlement Shares"), at a deemed price of $0.15 per Settlement Share for an aggregate value of $690,000, in settlement of outstanding debts (the "Debt") owing to certain directors and officers of the Company for management fees.

The TSX Venture Exchange has approved the Debt Settlement and by issuing the Settlement Shares, the Debt has been definitively extinguished. The Settlement Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About Carlin

Carlin controls two 100% owned gold exploration properties in Nevada, the Cortez Summit property and Willow property, both containing Carlin-style gold targets.

Cortez Summit lies about 1 kilometer north-east of the north end of Nevada Gold Mines' ("NGM") Goldrush deposit and east of Barrick Gold Corporation's ("Barrick") Fourmile resource. The Goldrush deposit, currently under development, has a reported underground mineral resource with 6.6 million oz grading 7.8 g/t. indicated and 1.2 million oz grading 7.6. g/t Au inferred, for an attributable (61.5%) total of 7.8 million oz (Barrick 2019 annual report) of the overall NGM resource of 12.7 million oz. The Fourmile resource, owned by Barrick, and located directly north of Goldrush and west of Cortez Summit, has an indicated and inferred resource containing 2.55 M oz Au grading 10.6 gpt Au (Barrick 2021 annual report). NGM has completed a stand-alone underground feasibility study for the Goldrush deposit (Barrick Q3 2021 report). An Environmental Impact Statement has been completed, and a Record of Decision is expected in the second half of 2023 (Barrick Q1 2023 MD&A).

The Willow property is an early-stage project in Elko County north of the town of Wells, Nevada. Willow is located within a potential new gold belt that contains the Long Canyon mine being operated by NGM.

