ACCESSWIRE
29.06.2023 | 22:50
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Women in Ag at CNH Industrial

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Lily Cobo, Planter Research Agronomist at CNH Industrial brand Case IH, grew up in the suburbs of Chicago with little knowledge of farming. It didn't stop her from working in Ag, though. She was always drawn to careers that allowed her to use her hands while being outdoors, which ultimately led her to pursue a career in the industry.

After earning her Bachelor of Science degree from Iowa State University, Cobo continued her education and obtained a Master of Science from Northern Illinois University.

"I realized that agriculture could be incorporated into that when I decided to go to Iowa State University, where I started taking classes related to environmental science," she said.

Cobo's story is extraordinary in that she has achieved success in the agricultural sector without any direct experience. She has progressed from being a naturalist to a member of a farm crew and is now one of CNH Industrial's female agronomists. Cobo has gone on to participate in CNH Industrial's Tech Day, where she demonstrated the entirety of the crop cycle alongside her colleagues to stakeholders, investors, and the media.

Stay tuned for more stories of Women in Ag coming soon.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764770/Women-in-Ag-at-CNH-Industrial

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
