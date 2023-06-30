Essense of Australia: New Wedding Dress Collections From Martina Liana and Martina Liana Luxe Celebrate 'Looks of Luxury'

Designer wedding gowns for fashion-forward brides | Essense of Australia

LENEXA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Couture bridal fashion reaches extraordinary new heights in the newest wedding dress collections from Martina Liana and Martina Liana Luxe. Drawing inspiration from the catwalk, these aisle-worthy designs deliver a modern, elevated appeal for brides with an eye for the details and a taste for the finer things.





"Today's brides are dreaming of a wedding day as show-stopping as their love story, and they want a breathtaking gown that will make everyone stop and stare," said Martine Harris, Head Designer and Chief Creative Officer of Martina Liana and Martina Liana Luxe. "The new collections from Martina Liana and Martina Liana Luxe feature next-level construction and impeccable craftmanship for the ultimate couture bridal statement."

From clean and chic to dramatic and romantic, the latest Martina Liana and Martina Liana Luxe gowns exude runway-inspired elegance with every twist and turn. The opulent looks from the collections include extravagant 3D floral lace, intricate beadwork and corsetry and shimmering embellishments for a hint of eye-catching sparkle. Plunging necklines and thigh-high slits allow brides to show a little skin, while oversized bows and bold trains provide a touch of head-turning flair.

This season's striking collections also feature two distinct bridal trends. Glamorous two-in-one looks give brides the freedom to create multiple couture moments on their special day. Black wedding gowns are also having a major fashion moment, allowing brides to express their bold, one-of-a-kind style on the aisle.

Whether brides are dreaming of a simple and sophisticated wedding day look or a statement-making silhouette that's sure to steal the spotlight, there's a luxurious gown for every bridal style and vision. The remarkable new gowns are now at a retailer near you - available in U.S. sizes 2 to 20, with select styles available in U.S. sizes 22 to 28. To find a store or to view the entire collection, visit MartinaLiana.com and MartinaLianaLuxe.com.

About Martina Liana

Risen from the creative vision of Head Designer and Chief Creative Officer Martine Harris and her international design team, Martina Liana has taken the world stage as a leading bridal fashion label-with the idea of giving every woman the chance to bring her bridal visions to life through custom design. From luxury fabrics and glamorous beadwork to the world's finest laces-these heirloom-quality details create elegant designs for the bride seeking a fashion statement that is one of a kind and truly her own. To find a store near you, please visit MartinaLiana.com.

About Martina Liana Luxe

From award-winning bridal design brand Martina Liana comes Martina Liana Luxe-an exquisite new collection inspired by the bride with an eye for detail and a taste for the finer things. This exquisite collection invites brides to explore our designers' most personal interpretations of world runway trends-each personally handcrafted for a flawless, couture fit. Crafted with the finest materials from around the world, these gowns are embedded with unique qualities such as artisanal patterns and bespoke details that are completely unique to the label-establishing a new standard of fit and fabrication for the fashion-forward bride. To find a store near you, please visit MartinaLianaLuxe.com.

