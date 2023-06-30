Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility Urges Corporate America To Champion Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Despite U.S. Supreme Court Rulings Against Affirmative Action in College Admissions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / The Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) calls upon corporate decision makers to reiterate and advance their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), despite today's U.S. Supreme Court rulings overturning affirmative action policies in college admissions. In this moment, HACR underscores the crucial role corporate America plays in the defense of equitable and inclusive policies, from early career to the C-suite and corporate boards.

"Today's U.S. Supreme Court rulings on affirmative action in college admissions send the absolute wrong message on the critical importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion given the racial and ethnic inequalities that have existed throughout our American society from the founding of our nation through today," said HACR President and CEO, Cid Wilson. "Corporate America cannot and should not use these ruling as a signal to roll back equitable initiatives. On the contrary, corporate America must double-down on this work in all areas of their businesses. Only through the fervent protection of our collective aspirations for an equitable society can we truly embody the values and vision upon which our great country stands."

Data across all industries demonstrate we do not live in a race-neutral society. Today's ruling is a call to action to everyone - especially to corporate America - to focus on systemic change in our organizational systems through policies and practices that protect equitable access to opportunity, influence, and decision making.

HACR will continue to elevate its voice in the call for greater Hispanic inclusion as well as overall DEI in corporate America, while urging the elimination of inequalities that have led to the significant marginalization of underrepresented communities. Whether it's in employment, procurement, philanthropy, or governance, corporate America must proactively promote DEI in all segments of their operations.

"We urge corporate leaders to remain committed to racial equity," said HACR Board Chair, Ramiro Cavazos, who is also President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. "It is imperative that corporations remain steadfast in their dedication to fostering equitable opportunities for all individuals from underrepresented communities. In doing so, they not only drive business growth, but also contribute to the overall betterment of our society."

HACR urges corporate leaders to take bold actions that will promote lasting inclusive changes not only within corporate offices, but within the greater communities in which they operate. HACR's mission is as important today as it was in the year of its founding, 1986. Together, we can shape a future where everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed, regardless of their race, ethnicity, or underrepresented identity.

About the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR):

The Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is one of the most influential advocacy organizations in the nation, representing 14 national Hispanic organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Founded in 1986, HACR's mission is to advance the inclusion of Hispanics in Corporate America at a level commensurate with our economic contributions. For more information, visit www.hacr.org.

