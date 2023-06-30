FairSupply: Australian Sustainability Platform Awarded Top Billing

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Today, FairSupply was recognised as Sustainability Platform Pioneer in The Australian Financial Review Sustainability Leaders List for 2023.

"This recognition is an absolute credit to the amazing FairSupply team that I have the privilege of leading," said Ms Randle, CEO and co-founder, FairSupply.

To date over AUD$850B in spend and assessment data have been assessed for environmental, social and governance risk using FairSupply's platform.

"I have spent the week attending the Australian Government Modern Slavery Conference," said Ms Randle. "Stakeholders have repeatedly spoken of the importance of considering the intersectionality of ESG issues. Our platform provides visibility over ESG risk along the supply chain in one place.

"This visibility provides decision-makers with mission-critical insight and pathways for action."

FairSupply was co-founded by a human rights lawyer, Kimberly Randle and industrial mathematician, Dr Arne Geschke, united by a desire for sustainability and a belief that rigorous analytics of objective data is essential to ESG transparency.

The platform boasts ESG risk visibility along the entire supply chain beyond Tier 10.

Late last year FairSupply closed a $6.3m series A round led by Airtree, alongside Tidal, Minderoo Foundation, QIC.

FairSupply's award-winning platform was recognised last year in AFR Sustainability Leader's List as Category Innovator.

FairSupply is a fast-growing, cutting-edge global ESG data provider and consultancy. Through world-leading proprietary technology, FairSupply provides business and institutional customers with unparalleled visibility over ESG risk along their entire supply chain.

_____

Media contact:

Andrew Starr, Chief Storyteller

+61 434 196 069, andrew@fairsupply.com.au



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FairSupply on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FairSupply

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fairsupply

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: FairSupply

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/764823/Australian-Sustainability-Platform-Awarded-Top-Billing