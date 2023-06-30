LHYFE: Lhyfe becomes partner in the Hy'Touraine project for the construction of a renewable hydrogen production site - Teréga Solutions, Lhyfe's partner, will operate a range of distribution infrastructure in Touraine

First complete, local public-private ecosystem for renewable hydrogen, for decarbonising heavy transport and industry

Hy'Touraine project selected by ADEME for a €3.4 million grant following its Territorial Hydrogen Ecosystems call for projects

Production capacity of up to two tonnes of H2 a day eventually, depending on needs (i.e. installed capacity of 5MW), powered by renewable energy to be supplied by the local power operator, the SEIL (Syndicat Intercommunal d'Energie d'Indre et Loire), and its renewable energy company EnER Centre Val de Loire

Numerous local authorities (e.g. Tours Métropole Val de Loire, Communauté de Communes Touraine Vallée de l'Indre, Conseil Départemental de Touraine, etc.) and businesses, such as STMicroelectronics Tours, already identified as having hydrogen needs in the area

Nantes (France), 30 June 2023 -7:30 am - Lhyfe (EURONEXT: LHYFE), one of the world's pioneers in green and renewable hydrogen production, is happy to announce its involvement in the Hy'Touraine project, which is to be the first complete, local public-private ecosystem for renewable hydrogen. Under this project, founded by four local public authorities from the Tours area[1] and STMicroelectronics Tours - to decarbonise heavy transport and industry - Lhyfe will build a green and renewable hydrogen production site, while Teréga Solutions will operate the distribution infrastructure. The innovative and ambitious Hy'Touraine project, which is supported by a €3.4 million ADEME grant for the gradual deployment of the infrastructure, aims to produce up to two tonnes of renewable hydrogen a day.

A strategic location and a modular project designed to develop and incorporate new partners

The strategically located Isoparc industrial estate in Sorigny, just off the A10 motorway, was selected as the location for the future renewable hydrogen production plant. The site, which has already been home to the Centre region's first hydrogen fuel station since 2019, will welcome the first hydrogen production unit powered by renewable energy that will be supplied by the local power operator, the SIEL (Syndicat Intercommunal d'Energie d'Indre et Loire), and its renewable energy company EnER Centre Val de Loire.

The unit will be flexible and modular to allow for development and the integration of the ecosystem's future needs and demands. With an installed capacity of 5MW, it will be able to produce up to two tonnes of H2 a day, depending on needs.

It will be used to meet both industrial needs and mobility requirements via two refuelling stations. Hydrogen needs have been identified among numerous local authorities (e.g. Tours Métropole Val de Loire, Communauté de Communes Touraine Vallée de l'Indre, Conseil Départemental de Touraine, etc.) as well as public and private companies of which STMicroelectronics Tours, which have indicated that they wish to develop this solution for the decarbonisation of heavy transport and industry in the area. On the industry side, STMicroelectronics Tours could use this locally produced renewable hydrogen to support its industrial development of GaN or gallium nitride technology, which requires hydrogen for its production. Using renewable hydrogen would also help it to achieve its goal of being carbon neutral by 2027. The involvement of STMicroelectronics Tours will promote local economic development by providing the Hy'Touraine project with an immediate commercial outlet.

The Hy'Touraine project was selected under the Territorial Hydrogen Ecosystems call for projects by ADEME which will provide a €3.4 million grant for the gradual deployment of the infrastructure and user acquisitions, such as the waste collection trucks of the Tours Métropole Val de Loire conurbation.

For an interview with the spokespersons above, please contact the press department.

Click to access the Lhyfe Media Kit (press kit and visuals)

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, Lhyfe inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.

Lhyfe is represented in 11 European countries and had 149 staff at the end of 2022. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE).

Lhyfe.com

Contacts:

Lhyfe: Industry Press Relations

Nouvelles Graines

Clémence Rebours:

+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43

c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com Financial Press Relations

ACTUS

Manon Clairet

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr Investor Relations

LHYFE

Yoann Nguyen

investors@lhyfe.com

[1] Syndicat Intercommunal d'Energie d'Indre et Loire (SIEIL), Tours Métropole Val de Loire (TMVL), Communauté de Communes Touraine Vallée de l'Indre (CCTVI) and Communauté de Communes Loches Sud Touraine (CCLST).

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

m2hyYMqZaZyWmpqeZJplaGhmnG+TlGaVmmacx5ZxZJ7KmG1knW9im8eYZnFhm21t

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-80687-230609_cp-lhyfe-projet-hy_touraine-en.pdf