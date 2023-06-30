

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to 2-day highs of 96.08 against the yen and 1.6382 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 95.76 and 1.6416, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.6636 and 0.8789 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6616 and 0.8764, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 99.00 against the yen, 1.57 against the euro, 0.68 against the greenback and 0.89 against the loonie.



