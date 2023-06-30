

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to 2-day highs of 88.26 against the yen and 1.7822 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 87.89 and 1.7885, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to 0.6100 and 1.0878 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6069 and 1.0892, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 90.00 against the yen, 1.71 against the euro, 0.63 against the greenback and 1.06 against the aussie.



