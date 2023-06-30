

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen declined to a record low of 161.32 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 160.84.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to nearly an 8-month low of 145.07 and a 3-day low of 109.41 from Thursday's closing quotes of 144.73 and 109.18, respectively.



The yen slipped to a 2-day low of 182.96 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 182.49.



Against the euro, the yen edged down to 157.58 from Thursday's closing value of 157.19.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 162.00 against the franc, 147.00 against the greenback, 112.00 against the loonie, 188.00 against the pound and 160.00 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken