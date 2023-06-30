DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 30-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 June 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 29 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1600 GBP0.9980 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1420 GBP0.9880 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.151954 GBP0.995127

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 672,029,253 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6917 1.142 XDUB 09:02:21 00066048276TRLO0 7320 1.154 XDUB 09:56:13 00066049399TRLO0 1193 1.152 XDUB 10:20:03 00066049926TRLO0 1900 1.152 XDUB 10:20:03 00066049927TRLO0 1900 1.152 XDUB 10:20:03 00066049928TRLO0 1900 1.152 XDUB 10:20:03 00066049929TRLO0 1143 1.152 XDUB 10:20:03 00066049930TRLO0 2000 1.154 XDUB 10:20:03 00066049931TRLO0 1400 1.154 XDUB 10:20:03 00066049932TRLO0 2580 1.158 XDUB 12:16:33 00066052223TRLO0 1538 1.158 XDUB 12:16:33 00066052224TRLO0 6554 1.160 XDUB 13:13:25 00066053119TRLO0 1019 1.160 XDUB 13:13:25 00066053120TRLO0 6988 1.156 XDUB 13:34:37 00066053559TRLO0 1575 1.150 XDUB 14:04:54 00066054284TRLO0 5312 1.150 XDUB 14:04:54 00066054285TRLO0 7975 1.150 XDUB 14:43:42 00066055430TRLO0 8500 1.150 XDUB 14:47:54 00066055563TRLO0 8000 1.150 XDUB 15:12:14 00066056466TRLO0 7262 1.150 XDUB 15:43:20 00066057583TRLO0 2000 1.152 XDUB 16:01:53 00066058369TRLO0 4 1.152 XDUB 16:07:54 00066058656TRLO0 42 1.152 XDUB 16:07:54 00066058657TRLO0 2385 1.154 XDUB 16:08:34 00066058699TRLO0 1163 1.154 XDUB 16:08:34 00066058700TRLO0 4500 1.152 XDUB 16:09:34 00066058736TRLO0 1516 1.152 XDUB 16:09:34 00066058737TRLO0 2321 1.152 XDUB 16:09:34 00066058738TRLO0 3093 1.152 XDUB 16:13:42 00066058899TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4659 98.80 XLON 09:02:21 00066048275TRLO0 77 99.80 XLON 09:42:49 00066049045TRLO0 53 99.80 XLON 09:42:49 00066049046TRLO0 1630 99.80 XLON 09:44:27 00066049072TRLO0 2330 99.80 XLON 09:46:13 00066049104TRLO0 84 99.80 XLON 09:46:13 00066049105TRLO0 2662 99.80 XLON 09:46:13 00066049106TRLO0 1724 99.80 XLON 09:46:13 00066049107TRLO0 798 99.80 XLON 10:15:13 00066049843TRLO0 3400 99.80 XLON 10:15:13 00066049844TRLO0 1299 99.60 XLON 10:20:03 00066049923TRLO0 2323 99.60 XLON 10:20:03 00066049924TRLO0 1004 99.60 XLON 10:20:03 00066049925TRLO0 2677 99.50 XLON 10:20:04 00066049933TRLO0 2271 99.70 XLON 13:42:53 00066053739TRLO0 2322 99.70 XLON 13:42:53 00066053740TRLO0 3633 99.40 XLON 14:04:39 00066054280TRLO0 522 99.40 XLON 14:04:39 00066054281TRLO0 6624 99.50 XLON 14:35:33 00066055159TRLO0 957 99.50 XLON 14:35:33 00066055160TRLO0 837 99.50 XLON 14:35:33 00066055161TRLO0 844 99.50 XLON 15:09:10 00066056376TRLO0 838 99.50 XLON 15:09:10 00066056377TRLO0 2210 99.50 XLON 15:09:10 00066056378TRLO0 838 99.50 XLON 15:09:10 00066056379TRLO0 3903 99.50 XLON 15:09:10 00066056380TRLO0 4428 99.30 XLON 15:43:20 00066057582TRLO0 6704 99.60 XLON 16:00:20 00066058249TRLO0 5926 99.70 XLON 16:00:20 00066058250TRLO0 6704 99.70 XLON 16:19:54 00066059148TRLO0 6111 99.40 XLON 16:35:05 00066059928TRLO0 342 99.40 XLON 16:35:05 00066059929TRLO0 52 99.40 XLON 16:35:05 00066059930TRLO0 14 99.40 XLON 16:35:05 00066059931TRLO0 850 99.40 XLON 16:35:05 00066059932TRLO0 4175 99.40 XLON 16:35:05 00066059933TRLO0 144 99.40 XLON 16:35:05 00066059934TRLO0 1041 99.40 XLON 16:35:05 00066059935TRLO0 12990 99.40 XLON 16:35:05 00066059936TRLO0

