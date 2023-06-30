Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
KAUFCHANCE: 10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet! Warum hier heute noch rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Stuttgart
30.06.23
08:02 Uhr
1,142 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1401,17809:14
Dow Jones News
30.06.2023 | 08:31
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
30 June 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 29 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1600     GBP0.9980 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1420     GBP0.9880 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.151954    GBP0.995127

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 672,029,253 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6917       1.142         XDUB      09:02:21      00066048276TRLO0 
7320       1.154         XDUB      09:56:13      00066049399TRLO0 
1193       1.152         XDUB      10:20:03      00066049926TRLO0 
1900       1.152         XDUB      10:20:03      00066049927TRLO0 
1900       1.152         XDUB      10:20:03      00066049928TRLO0 
1900       1.152         XDUB      10:20:03      00066049929TRLO0 
1143       1.152         XDUB      10:20:03      00066049930TRLO0 
2000       1.154         XDUB      10:20:03      00066049931TRLO0 
1400       1.154         XDUB      10:20:03      00066049932TRLO0 
2580       1.158         XDUB      12:16:33      00066052223TRLO0 
1538       1.158         XDUB      12:16:33      00066052224TRLO0 
6554       1.160         XDUB      13:13:25      00066053119TRLO0 
1019       1.160         XDUB      13:13:25      00066053120TRLO0 
6988       1.156         XDUB      13:34:37      00066053559TRLO0 
1575       1.150         XDUB      14:04:54      00066054284TRLO0 
5312       1.150         XDUB      14:04:54      00066054285TRLO0 
7975       1.150         XDUB      14:43:42      00066055430TRLO0 
8500       1.150         XDUB      14:47:54      00066055563TRLO0 
8000       1.150         XDUB      15:12:14      00066056466TRLO0 
7262       1.150         XDUB      15:43:20      00066057583TRLO0 
2000       1.152         XDUB      16:01:53      00066058369TRLO0 
4        1.152         XDUB      16:07:54      00066058656TRLO0 
42        1.152         XDUB      16:07:54      00066058657TRLO0 
2385       1.154         XDUB      16:08:34      00066058699TRLO0 
1163       1.154         XDUB      16:08:34      00066058700TRLO0 
4500       1.152         XDUB      16:09:34      00066058736TRLO0 
1516       1.152         XDUB      16:09:34      00066058737TRLO0 
2321       1.152         XDUB      16:09:34      00066058738TRLO0 
3093       1.152         XDUB      16:13:42      00066058899TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4659       98.80         XLON      09:02:21      00066048275TRLO0 
77        99.80         XLON      09:42:49      00066049045TRLO0 
53        99.80         XLON      09:42:49      00066049046TRLO0 
1630       99.80         XLON      09:44:27      00066049072TRLO0 
2330       99.80         XLON      09:46:13      00066049104TRLO0 
84        99.80         XLON      09:46:13      00066049105TRLO0 
2662       99.80         XLON      09:46:13      00066049106TRLO0 
1724       99.80         XLON      09:46:13      00066049107TRLO0 
798       99.80         XLON      10:15:13      00066049843TRLO0 
3400       99.80         XLON      10:15:13      00066049844TRLO0 
1299       99.60         XLON      10:20:03      00066049923TRLO0 
2323       99.60         XLON      10:20:03      00066049924TRLO0 
1004       99.60         XLON      10:20:03      00066049925TRLO0 
2677       99.50         XLON      10:20:04      00066049933TRLO0 
2271       99.70         XLON      13:42:53      00066053739TRLO0 
2322       99.70         XLON      13:42:53      00066053740TRLO0 
3633       99.40         XLON      14:04:39      00066054280TRLO0 
522       99.40         XLON      14:04:39      00066054281TRLO0 
6624       99.50         XLON      14:35:33      00066055159TRLO0 
957       99.50         XLON      14:35:33      00066055160TRLO0 
837       99.50         XLON      14:35:33      00066055161TRLO0 
844       99.50         XLON      15:09:10      00066056376TRLO0 
838       99.50         XLON      15:09:10      00066056377TRLO0 
2210       99.50         XLON      15:09:10      00066056378TRLO0 
838       99.50         XLON      15:09:10      00066056379TRLO0 
3903       99.50         XLON      15:09:10      00066056380TRLO0 
4428       99.30         XLON      15:43:20      00066057582TRLO0 
6704       99.60         XLON      16:00:20      00066058249TRLO0 
5926       99.70         XLON      16:00:20      00066058250TRLO0 
6704       99.70         XLON      16:19:54      00066059148TRLO0 
6111       99.40         XLON      16:35:05      00066059928TRLO0 
342       99.40         XLON      16:35:05      00066059929TRLO0 
52        99.40         XLON      16:35:05      00066059930TRLO0 
14        99.40         XLON      16:35:05      00066059931TRLO0 
850       99.40         XLON      16:35:05      00066059932TRLO0 
4175       99.40         XLON      16:35:05      00066059933TRLO0 
144       99.40         XLON      16:35:05      00066059934TRLO0 
1041       99.40         XLON      16:35:05      00066059935TRLO0 
12990      99.40         XLON      16:35:05      00066059936TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  254491 
EQS News ID:  1669405 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1669405&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.