

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's manufacturing activity continued to contract in June, official survey results published by the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 49.0 in June from 48.8 a month ago. The score came in line with expectations.



However, a reading below 50.0 indicates contraction in the sector. The manufacturing activity shrank for the third consecutive month.



Meanwhile, the non-manufacturing sector continued to expand in June. The corresponding index came in at 53.2 compared to 54.5 in the previous month.



