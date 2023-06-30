EQS-News: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. / Key word(s): Statement/Investment

Samara Asset Group Invests $10 Million in Samara Alpha Management's Flagship Market-Neutral Strategy Fund



Corporate News Samara Asset Group p.l.c. (Samara)

Malta, 06.30.2023 Samara Asset Group Invests $10 Million in Samara Alpha Management's Flagship Market-Neutral Strategy Fund Malta, June 30, 2023. Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) is pleased to announce it has invested USD $10 million in Samara Alpha Management's (Samara Alpha) newly launched flagship market-neutral multi-strategy fund. Samara Alpha, a US-based asset management subsidiary of Samara Asset Group, began operations earlier this year and is a vital piece of the rebranded and refocused Samara Asset Group's investment strategy moving forward. Samara Alpha's market-neutral strategy aims to capitalize on potentially lucrative market opportunities resulting from inefficiencies in the nascent digital asset space. Characterized by a fragmented marketplace with many exchanges and cryptocurrencies, as well as regulatory inconsistencies, the crypto market has provided an opportunity for a handful of talented managers to emerge who know how to extract value from such inefficiencies. Samara Alpha recognizes the untapped potential of investing in these early adopters of alpha-generating digital asset strategies. Led by Chief Investment Officer Adil Abdulali, a 30-year veteran in fund management, Samara Alpha leverages its team's extensive experience in both traditional finance and digital asset management to navigate the current market landscape, delivering a curated portfolio of diversified digital asset managers with attractive risk and return characteristics. Abdulali reflects "In the early days of traditional hedge funds, careful selection of strategies like equity L/S, merger arbitrage, and convertible arbitrage funds made it possible to get double-digit returns for investors willing to be early in those new strategies. In time, this attracted too much capital and squeezed out the alpha. The same cycle is occurring in crypto hedge funds. Our goal is to find the best of these opportunities for our investors." Samara Alpha's digital asset management platform opens doors for sophisticated investors seeking exposure to this rapidly evolving asset class. By employing rigorous due diligence and leveraging deep industry networks, the Samara Alpha team takes advantage of opportunities in the current digital asset market landscape to deliver products with compelling risk-adjusted returns. Samara Asset Group intends to continue to deploy assets into new strategies developed by the Samara Alpha team as well as leading emerging managers curated by them. Leveraging their expertise and ability to attract best-in-class emerging managers, Samara Asset Group's shareholders indirectly participate in the performance of the strategies Samara invests in. "Most investors cannot access many of the best investment opportunities, such as Samara Alpha's new market-neutral flagship fund, on their own," said Patrick Lowry, CEO of Samara Asset Group. "Our mission at Samara is to democratize what are typically highly exclusive investment opportunities. We are doing so by investing our assets in Samara Alpha's institutional-grade strategies and funds so our own shareholders may indirectly participate in the performance of such investment opportunities." About Samara Asset Group p.l.c. Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) is a deep-tech powered alternative asset manager with a hyperfocus on alpha-generating strategies and Bitcoin. We leverage our robust balance sheet to seed and invest in funds of emerging asset managers, primarily on the Samara Alpha platform, and back the world's best builders in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Samara was co-founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, crypto legend Mike Novogratz, and is led by CEO Patrick Lowry. We believe the future of finance lies in decentralization and democratization, empowered by Bitcoin. Media Contact: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. 66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street, Sliema, SLM 1707, Malta https://samara-ag.com/ E-mail: info@samara-ag.com About Samara Alpha Management, LLC Samara Alpha Management, LLC is an institutional-grade digital asset management, seeding, and technology platform offering sophisticated investors access to alternative sources of alpha. The team harnesses decades of financial expertise and deep networks to curate distinct portfolios of risk-controlled strategies. Backed by Samara Asset Group, Samara Alpha invests in new digital asset managers with robust alpha-generating potential, and extracts value from this nascent asset class using traditional finance methodology combined with cutting-edge technology and extensive risk-management and operational expertise. Media Contact: Samara Alpha Management. LLC https://www.samara-am.com/ Email: info@samara-am.com Phone: +1 (212) 589 8045



