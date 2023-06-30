Holiston Media Ltd: Holiston Media Announces Online Money Award Winners

LONDON, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in their second year, the Online Money Awards 2023 attracted more entrants and votes, proving that the private investor market is proactive and buoyant.

The Online Money Awards, organised in conjunction with The Armchair Trader, champion service, product innovation, low-cost access to the markets, ease of investing and comprehensive market research tools in the online money sector.

Voted for by the UK's most influential private investors, Holiston Media can now reveal the winners of this year's awards.

The winners across the 19 award categories are as follows:

Best Advisory Service St. James's Place Best CFD Provider Capital.com Best Customer Service Spreadex Trading Best ETF Provider WisdomTree Europe Best Execution-Only Broker Halifax Share Dealing Limited Best Forex Provider Orbex Best Forex Trading Platform FxPro Best Fund Group Vanguard Best Investment Trust Group Liontrust Best SIPP Provider Hargreaves Lansdown Best Spread Betting Provider Trade Nation Best Stockbroker Barclays Smart Investor Best Stocks and Shares ISA Provider Bestinvest Best Trading Platform Trade Nation Best Trading Tools IG Best Wealth Investment Platform Wealthify Main Market Company of the Year Rentokil Initial PLC AIM Market Company of the Year Aquis Exchange PLC Growth Business of the Year Ananda Developments PLC



"With another year under its belt, these new awards are really picking up momentum and attracting high calibre nominations," explains Mike Boydell, director at Holiston Media. "Voted for by private investors, this year's awards received over 8,000 votes and once again gave businesses a chance to stand out from the crowd and boost their recognition."

The Online Money Awards are organised in conjunction with The Armchair Trader, a highly experienced team of writers, each with a minimum 20-year track record in the market.

To find out more about the Online Money Awards go to https://www.onlinemoneyawards.com/

