PR Newswire
30.06.2023 | 09:06
Holiston Media Ltd: Holiston Media Announces Online Money Award Winners

LONDON, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in their second year, the Online Money Awards 2023 attracted more entrants and votes, proving that the private investor market is proactive and buoyant.

The Online Money Awards, organised in conjunction with The Armchair Trader, champion service, product innovation, low-cost access to the markets, ease of investing and comprehensive market research tools in the online money sector.

Voted for by the UK's most influential private investors, Holiston Media can now reveal the winners of this year's awards.

The winners across the 19 award categories are as follows:

Best Advisory Service

St. James's Place

Best CFD Provider

Capital.com

Best Customer Service

Spreadex Trading

Best ETF Provider

WisdomTree Europe

Best Execution-Only Broker

Halifax Share Dealing Limited

Best Forex Provider

Orbex

Best Forex Trading Platform

FxPro

Best Fund Group

Vanguard

Best Investment Trust Group

Liontrust

Best SIPP Provider

Hargreaves Lansdown

Best Spread Betting Provider

Trade Nation

Best Stockbroker

Barclays Smart Investor

Best Stocks and Shares ISA Provider

Bestinvest

Best Trading Platform

Trade Nation

Best Trading Tools

IG

Best Wealth Investment Platform

Wealthify

Main Market Company of the Year

Rentokil Initial PLC

AIM Market Company of the Year

Aquis Exchange PLC

Growth Business of the Year

Ananda Developments PLC


"With another year under its belt, these new awards are really picking up momentum and attracting high calibre nominations," explains Mike Boydell, director at Holiston Media. "Voted for by private investors, this year's awards received over 8,000 votes and once again gave businesses a chance to stand out from the crowd and boost their recognition."

The Online Money Awards are organised in conjunction with The Armchair Trader, a highly experienced team of writers, each with a minimum 20-year track record in the market.

To find out more about the Online Money Awards go to https://www.onlinemoneyawards.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/holiston-media-announces-online-money-award-winners-301861185.html

