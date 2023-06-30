Holiston Media Ltd: Holiston Media Announces Online Money Award Winners

LONDON, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in their second year, the Online Money Awards 2023 attracted more entrants and votes, proving that the private investor market is proactive and buoyant.
The Online Money Awards, organised in conjunction with The Armchair Trader, champion service, product innovation, low-cost access to the markets, ease of investing and comprehensive market research tools in the online money sector.
Voted for by the UK's most influential private investors, Holiston Media can now reveal the winners of this year's awards.
The winners across the 19 award categories are as follows:
Best Advisory Service
St. James's Place
Best CFD Provider
Capital.com
Best Customer Service
Spreadex Trading
Best ETF Provider
WisdomTree Europe
Best Execution-Only Broker
Halifax Share Dealing Limited
Best Forex Provider
Orbex
Best Forex Trading Platform
FxPro
Best Fund Group
Vanguard
Best Investment Trust Group
Liontrust
Best SIPP Provider
Hargreaves Lansdown
Best Spread Betting Provider
Trade Nation
Best Stockbroker
Barclays Smart Investor
Best Stocks and Shares ISA Provider
Bestinvest
Best Trading Platform
Trade Nation
Best Trading Tools
IG
Best Wealth Investment Platform
Wealthify
Main Market Company of the Year
Rentokil Initial PLC
AIM Market Company of the Year
Aquis Exchange PLC
Growth Business of the Year
Ananda Developments PLC
"With another year under its belt, these new awards are really picking up momentum and attracting high calibre nominations," explains Mike Boydell, director at Holiston Media. "Voted for by private investors, this year's awards received over 8,000 votes and once again gave businesses a chance to stand out from the crowd and boost their recognition."
The Online Money Awards are organised in conjunction with The Armchair Trader, a highly experienced team of writers, each with a minimum 20-year track record in the market.
