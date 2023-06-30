"Want to strike a truly ambitious trade deal that benefits both nations," says British PM Rishi Sunak at India Global Forum Reception

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosts UK-India Week 2023 Reception in 10 Downing Street

"Eyes of the world on India," says British PM Rishi Sunak at India Global Forum

Business leaders, actors, sports personalities in attendance at reception

LONDON, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reiterated his commitment to seal a Free Trade Agreement with India, while speaking at a reception in Downing Street on June 28 to celebrate India Global Forum's UK-India Week.

Paying tribute to the bonds between the UK and India, Sunak added, "Of course, we want to do more. Prime Minister Modi and I agree there's huge potential here. We're making great progress together on the 2030 Roadmap. And we want to strike a truly ambitious trade deal that benefits both our nations, bringing tremendous opportunities to businesses and consumers, both in India and here at home."

Rishi Sunak interacted with business leaders and celebrities, including boxing champion Mary Kom, musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain, Bollywood stars Sonam Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi. Also in attendance were his wife Akshata Murthy and mother-in-law Sudha Murthy.

"It's not just UK-India Week, but a whole Indian summer. And I don't just mean the hot weather we're having, I mean that over the next few weeks, the eyes of the world will be on India. There's the G20 in New Delhi, I can't wait to be there," he said.

An avid cricket fan, the Prime Minster called the G20 Summit to be hosted in India a 'prelude' to the World Cup. "And that (G20 Summit) will only be the prelude to the biggest event of all - When India hosts the Cricket World Cup! And I can tell you today that England are taking the prospect of playing India very seriously," he said.

"There is so much to celebrate. The links between our two countries are closer than ever. Just look at the Coronation of His Majesty the King. On that most historic day, people of Indian heritage were at the heart of proceedings, presenting the Coronation regalia and as part of the delegation of faith leaders. It shows the depth of the bonds we share, the living bridge between our two nations, the thriving business links, and the flow of ideas and investments, all stronger than ever," he said.

Thanking the Prime Minister for hosting India Global Forum, Manod Ladwa, Founder and Chairman said, "We are all here, from such diverse backgrounds, experiences and journeys. Yet what unites us, is our passion and contribution to enhance to what I describe as the Winning Partnership between the UK and India."

Encompassing 12 marquee events with 150 speakers and 2,000+ participants, India Global Forum's 'UK-India Week 2023' brings together business leaders, policymakers, and thought leaders from India and the UK to discuss opportunities for further collaboration and growth between the two countries through a series of exclusive networking opportunities, panel discussions, and keynote speeches, covering a range of topics including trade, investment, innovation, technology, and sustainability, that are aligned with the objectives of Roadmap 2030. UK-India Week 2023, described as a highly anticipated fixture in the bilateral calendar by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, runs until 30 June 2023.

