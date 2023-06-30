Savour Summer with the 'I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe' Campaign

Keep loved ones refreshed and happily satiated with salads

LONDON, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe campaign proudly introduces this summer's endless appeal and refined taste of European seasonal fruits and vegetables. Its mission is to encourage healthier lifestyles and elevate culinary experiences - on hot summer days and beyond.

Refreshing by Nature - The Endless Appeal of Salads

Salads are undeniably the popular choice during the sizzling summer months. Picture this: a bowl brimming over with an assortment of fresh, vibrant colours that crunch delightfully with each bite. Any time of day is perfect for a cool, crisp salad. More than just a refreshing respite from the heat, salads assembled with raw fruits and vegetables are a powerhouse of vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients and fibre that promote overall health, while their high water content aids hydration.

Seasonally Fresh, Infinitely Variable

"Salads celebrate the changing seasons like no other dish," said Emilio Ferrara of the I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe campaign. "Harness the creative joy of mixing and matching ingredients based on their seasonal availability. Add to this the intriguing magic of different styles of cuts and dressings. The culinary journey that salads offer is indeed as varied and vibrant as the seasons themselves."

Simple and Imaginative Salad Suggestions

Campaign organizers propose an adventure with a salad of tomatoes paired with fresh mozzarella, basil, shallots and mustard vinaigrette or a refreshing medley of peas with cucumber, olive oil, vinegar, goat's cheese and fresh mint.

How about a surprising splash of a blueberry dressing - easily prepared by smashing a handful of blueberries in a bowl and thinning it with some balsamic - paired with beetroot, red onion, rocket leaves, peaches or nectarines and the unique character of Stilton cheese?

I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe features more appealing culinary recipes on its campaign webpage. Visit ilovefruitandvegfromeurope.co.uk and let the world of delightfully healthy recipes unfold.

About I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe

The I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe program is promoted by the producer organizations A.O.A., Asso Fruit, La Deliziosa, Meridia, Terra Orti and co-funded by the European Commission. It aims to encourage the consumption of quality EU fruit and vegetables while educating about their organic and PDO/PGI versions.

