Revenue was $106.3 million this fiscal year, with a gross operating margin[1] of $50.4 million, or a 47% operating margin on revenue. The Company's SG&A for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, was $13.2 million. Therefore, on a cash basis this corporate margin1 was positive.

The Company grew its Bitcoin mining ASIC hashrate by 50% in this fiscal year, from 2.0 Exahash in March 2022 to 3.0 Exahash in March 2023. In this fiscal year, the Company mined 3,258 Bitcoin from ASICs and 3,503 Bitcoin equivalent when including digital assets mined from GPUs. HIVE emerged through this period with 2,332 Bitcoin on the balance sheet as at March 31, 2023 worth $65.9 million. The Company notes these Bitcoin are unencumbered, unleveraged and were all mined through HIVE's green energy focused operations.

Aydin Kilic, President & CEO stated "I am proud of our teams' efforts navigating a challenging year in Bitcoin mining, where we saw the combined headwinds of continued increases in the Bitcoin difficulty, Bitcoin prices averaging 49% lower than last year and the Ethereum Merge to Proof-of-Stake. While this led to lower revenues and operating margins compared to last year, each quarter we still managed to realize a positive gross operating margin. Additionally, our gross operating margin each quarter exceeded our corporate SG&A and so the Company was able to maintain this positive corporate margin1 each quarter".

The Company notes that there are significant non-cash charges recorded in the financials, which reflect the revaluation by management of the Company's operating assets, based on conversative guidance due to the Bitcoin volatility.

The net loss reported of $236.4 million, includes $81.7 million of depreciation, additionally an impairment of $70.4 million was applied to equipment, and furthermore an impairment of $27.3 million was applied to deposits. We have disclosed the vast majority of these non-cash charges in previous quarters. In our fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the company recorded a gain on the revaluation of its Bitcoin treasury in the amount of $9,616,399 and had the lowest impairments of the fiscal year. These non-cash charges are required to be recorded as assets relating to the Company's Bitcoin mining operations (even if still operational and in their useful economic life cycle) to reflect the lower profit margins in Bitcoin mining during a bear market. On a year over year basis, the net loss of $236.4 million is down from net income of $79.6 million a year earlier. Basic loss per share was at $2.85, whereas last year income per share was $1.02 during. Gross operating margin1 contracted to $50.4 million, from $162.4 million last year. On a year over year basis, the Company's revenue of $106.3 million is a 50% decrease from the prior year, as a result of the decrease in Bitcoin price and increase in difficulty.

To summarize, these negative factors, most notably lower Bitcoin prices, led to large non-cash impairments totaling $182.0 million during the year, comprised of equipment and deposits on equipment impairments totalling $97.7 million, negative revaluation of digital currencies of $70.9, and unrealized loss on investments of $13.4 million. Of these non-cash impairments, the mark to market is the most volatile as we have seen over the past year as Bitcoin prices have increased close to 10% as of today since the end of the fiscal period just completed.

Frank Holmes, Executive Chair concluded "We are also proud that during the year we were able to take significant steps forward in pivoting into the HPC business marketplace, with our 38,000 Nvidia GPUs, which have the capability to do AI workload. We have much to accomplish to utilize our full fleet of GPU cards, however we are very pleased that our beta project with only approximately 500 GPU cards generated $230,000 revenue this quarter."

Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights

Generated revenue of $106.3 million, with a gross operating margin [2] of $50.4 million

of $50.4 million Mined 3,258 Bitcoin and 14,984 Ethereum during the year ended March 31, 2023

Reported a net loss of $236.4 million for the year, due to non-cash impairments of $182.0 million and depreciation of $81.7 million

Working capital decreased by $112.3.4 million during the year ended March 31, 2023, as Bitcoin prices were substantially lower in this fiscal year

Digital currency assets of $65.9 million, as at March 31, 2023

The Company's Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) thereon for the three months and year ended March 31, 2023 will be accessible on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under HIVE's profile and on the Company's website at www.HIVEblockchain.com.

Fiscal 2023 Financial Review

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, revenue was $106.3 million, a decrease of approximately 50% from the prior year primarily due to the fall in the Bitcoin price and increase in the mining difficulty of Ethereum and Bitcoin resulting from continued growth in global mining operations.

Gross operating margin1 during the year was $50.4 million, or 48% of revenue, compared to $163.9 million, or 76% of revenue, in fiscal 2022. Gross operating margin is directly impacted by digital currency prices and network difficulties as this impacts revenue from mining operations. The decrease is mainly attributed to the decrease in Bitcoin price and an increase in the Bitcoin network difficulty versus the prior year, combined with the Company not mining Ether since the merge on September 15, 2022.

Net loss during fiscal 2023 was $236.4 million, or $2.85 loss per share, compared to a net income of $79.6 million, or $1.02 per share, in fiscal 2022. The significant reduction in results was driven primarily by much higher non-cash charges recorded in the current year mostly related to the depressed Bitcoin prices that were experienced during the year as well as an accelerated depreciation of our GPU and ASIC assets.

Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Restated Revenue $ 17,994,688 $ 14,318,711 $ 29,596,579 $ 44,178,526 $ 49,783,515 Other revenue 228,714 - - - - 18,223,402 14,318,711 29,596,579 44,178,526 49,783,515 Operating and maintenance (14,198,665 ) (10,702,734 ) (13,656,022 ) (17,161,751 ) (26,910,860 ) Depreciation (11,315,486 ) (20,339,869 ) (24,322,657 ) (25,752,181 ) (35,503,723 ) (7,290,749 ) (16,723,892 ) (8,382,100 ) 1,264,594 (12,631,068 ) Gross operating margin 4,024,737 3,615,977 15,940,557 27,016,775 22,872,655 Gross operating margin % (1)

22% 25% 54% 61% 46% Gross margin % (40%) (117%) (28%) 3% (25%) Revaluation of digital currencies (2)

9,616,399 (5,997,397 ) (2,355,177 ) (72,154,408 ) 1,082,011 Gain (loss) on sale of digital currencies 5,351,016 - 13,780 (7,189,446 ) (30,908 ) General and administrative (3,392,301 ) (3,249,241 ) (3,235,958 ) (3,365,316 ) (4,313,365 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (4,205,884 ) 2,016,130 7,091,390 (3,656,510 ) 6,333,881 Share based compensation (2,921,580 ) (2,555,494 ) (1,947,912 ) (953,362 ) (1,279,573 ) Unrealized loss on investments (2,675,244 ) (1,072,985 ) (1,000,600 ) (8,683,081 ) (13,073,179 ) Change in fair value of derivative liability (389,655 ) 714,966 (192,150 ) 4,371,195 3,812,361 Impairment of goodwill and intangibles - - - - (13,330,029 ) Impairment of equipment 1,007,154 (38,843,658 ) (26,236,544 ) (6,336,558 ) - Impairment of deposits - (22,653,287 ) - (4,678,000 ) - (Loss) gain on sale of mining assets (117,996 ) (1,292,039 ) 15,401 - 2,206,531 Other (expenses) income (380,754 ) 239,852 - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - - - 404,489 Gain on sale of subsidiary - - - - - Finance expense (773,665 ) (1,004,023 ) (938,697 ) (989,514 ) (736,835 ) Tax (expense) recovery (831,000 ) 411,000 131,000 - (2,416,000 ) Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (7,004,259 ) $ (90,010,068 ) $ (37,037,567 ) $ (102,370,406 ) $ (33,971,684 ) EBITDA (1)

$ 5,915,892 $ (69,077,176 ) $ (11,907,213 ) $ (75,628,711 ) $ 4,684,874 Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ (1,278,430 ) $ 1,549,733 $ 18,809,169 $ 4,122,422 $ 11,789,084



(1) Non-IFRS measure. A reconciliation to its nearest IFRS measures is provided under "Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" in the Company's MD&A.

(2) Revaluation is calculated as the change in value (gain or loss) on the coin inventory. When coins are sold, the net difference between the proceeds and the carrying value of the digital currency (including the revaluation), is recorded as a gain (loss) on the sale of digital currencies

