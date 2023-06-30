DJ Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C) (WRDU LN) Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 96.1105 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10314018 CODE: WRDU LN ISIN: LU1437016972 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WRDU LN Sequence No.: 254554 EQS News ID: 1669627 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 30, 2023 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)