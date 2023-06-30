

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's housing starts increased for the first time in four months in May, defying economists' expectations for a further decline, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism showed on Friday.



Housing starts rose 3.5 percent year-on-year in May, reversing an 11.9 percent drop in April, which was the sharpest decline since June 2020. Meanwhile, economists had expected 2.2 percent fall.



Data showed that new construction expanded in the categories of rented, issued, and built for sales.



The seasonally adjusted annualized number of housing starts rose to 862,000 in May from 771,000 in the previous month.



Data also showed that construction orders received by the big 50 contractors increased 4.2 percent yearly in May, though much slower than the 16.2 percent strong rebound in the prior month.



