Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
KAUFCHANCE: 10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet! Warum hier heute noch rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938475 | ISIN: SE0000667925 | Ticker-Symbol: TLS
Tradegate
30.06.23
09:10 Uhr
2,011 Euro
+0,005
+0,25 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
TELIA COMPANY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELIA COMPANY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0102,03010:56
2,0142,03010:56
PR Newswire
30.06.2023 | 10:00
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caverion continues as a partner for Telia in data center maintenance in Finland

HELSINKI, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telia Finland and Caverion continue their partnership in data center maintenance. During the extended agreement period, Caverion is responsible of the maintenance of Telia Helsinki Data Center and other Telia's large and medium-sized data centers in Finland.

Telia's hundreds of data centers located in different parts of Finland are critical for communications traffic. Securing the smooth operation of the data centers requires 24/7 maintenance readiness. Caverion has overall responsibility for the technical maintenance of all building systems and other services for the premises. The agreement covers also remote controlling and monitoring services.

Caverion Automation helps to manage the conditions

Monitoring the conditions in the server rooms has been increasing during the past years, as Caverion, together with Telia, has been developing Caverion Automation solution. The solution helps to manage conditions and taking needed actions remotely instead of a physical site visit. This saves maintenance costs significantly.

"Our services support Telia's own core business and we are committed to Telia's sustainability goals and reducing CO2 emissions in their properties. We can be proud of our work which enables performance and people's well-being in smart and sustainable built environments," says Ville Tamminen, Head of Caverion Finland and Baltics division.

Additional Information:
Pasi Vartiainen, Sales Director, Caverion Finland, pasi.vartiainen@caverion.com, tel. +358 50 343 3171

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3797710/2163945.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/hdc-front-in-the-evening-,c3196118

HDC front in the evening

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/caverion-continues-as-a-partner-for-telia-in-data-center-maintenance-in-finland-301867840.html

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.