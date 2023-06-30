DJ Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (GISG LN) Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.915 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1641153 CODE: GISG LN ISIN: LU1910940425 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1910940425 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GISG LN Sequence No.: 254640 EQS News ID: 1669801 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 30, 2023 03:29 ET (07:29 GMT)