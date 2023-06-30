Following to the previous information on May 15th in 2023 (Phase 3 Study of DFP-10917 in the R/R AML Patients Shall Be Done with the 1st Interim Analysis for NDA Approval. Business Wire), we are excited to share our latest timeline. The interim analysis for the Phase 3 study of DFP-10917 in the patients with R/R AML shall be done based on outcome measurements (complete remission rate, overall survival and safety) as follows; The 1st data processing of this study shall be done on the middle July in 2023 and the 2nd data processing shall be done by the end of November 2023. This phase 3 study's abstract shall be submitted by the principal investigator at the annual meeting of ASH 2023 in San Diego and also at the annual meeting of ASCO 2024 in Chicago.

Based on the results of this analysis, we are confident that together with our partners, we will be able to deliver this drug to patients quickly. Find out more how Delta-Fly Pharma Inc. is bringing innovative solutions to patient with partner by contacting us.

