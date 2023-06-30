Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30
[30.06.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
29.06.23
IE00BN4GXL63
23,839,000.00
EUR
0
208,066,928.46
8.728
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
29.06.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
888,133.70
88.1085