EQS Newswire / 30/06/2023 / 16:01 UTC+8 GCL Technology Received 10 Internationally Renowned Investor Relations Award, Winning One of the Most Influential Investor Relations Awards for Three Consecutive Years A Recognition from Capital Market for GCL Technology's Excellent Investor Relations Management and Information Disclosure Capabilities GCL Technology Holdings Limited ("GCL Technology" or the "Group") (3800.HK) has recently received a total of 10 distinguished awards, demonstrating the strength and responsibility of GCL Technology and its IR team as the industry benchmark. These 10 awards were presented by the region's well-known corporate governance journal "Corporate Governance Asia" and the Hong Kong Investor Relations Association ("HKIRA") on 26 June and 28 June, respectively, at the "13th Asian Excellence Award 2023" and the "9th Investor Relations Awards 2023". It is reported that both awards are among the most prestigious awards in the capital market and the investment community. They are considered one of the most valuable investor relations awards in the international capital market, and their rankings have become a global investment indicator and are recognized by both buy-side investors and sell-side institutions. Mr. Charles Yeung, CFO of GCL Technology, said: "We are very honoured to receive recognition and affirmation from the capital market and the general public. Being awarded the HKIRA Investor Relations Award for three consecutive years has given us tremendous encouragement and strong motivation for our investor relations efforts. GCL Technology is committed to pursuing best practices in investor relations management and creating value through transparent, accurate, and timely communication with the investment community. Based on these efforts, GCL Technology will continue to improve its investor relations strategy and is committed to enhancing the quality of information disclosure and corporate management, creating sustainable long-term value for investors." Ms. Amy Song, Vice President of GCL Technology, told reporters: "We are sincerely grateful to Corporate Governance Asia and HKIRA for their affirmation and awards given to our team, and we thank investors around the world for their trust and support. GCL Technology's investor relations team not only has an international perspective but also attaches great importance to interactive communication by strengthening its environmental, social, and corporate governance ("ESG"), successfully attracting multiple sovereign funds and large investment institutions, both domestic and overseas, to invest in GCL Technology. Moving forward, our team will continue to enhance investor relations, maintain open, timely, transparent, and trustworthy two-way communication with investors, consistently creating long-term value for our shareholders and all partners." At these two major awarding events, GCL Technology won six awards in the "HKIRA 9th Investor Relations Awards", including the 3-Years IR Awards Winning Company, the Best Investor Relations Company, the Best Investor Relations (CFO) - Mr. Charles Yeung, the Best Investor Relations Officer - Ms. Amy Song, the Best Investor Relations Team, and the Best Investor Relations Presentation Material. Being awarded HKIRA's "Investor Relations Awards" for three consecutive years has demonstrated the scientific and effective governance capabilities of the board of GCL Technology and its outstanding investor relations management capability, reflecting the investment community's wide recognition of the Group. These Investor Relations awards are voted by institutional investors, brokerage analysts, and fund managers, aiming to recognize Hong Kong-listed companies with outstanding investor relations performance and the remarkable efforts of their investor relations teams in achieving investor goals. At the same time, GLC Technology won four awards in the "13th Asian Excellence Award 2023" from the region's well-known corporate governance journal "Corporate Governance Asia". These awards include Asia's Best CEO - Mr. Lan Tianshi, Asia's Best CFO - Mr. Charles Yeung, Asia's Best Investor Relations Company, and Asia's Best Investor Relations Professional - Ms. Amy Song. "Corporate Governance Asia" fully acknowledges GCL Technology for its emphasis on corporate governance. Its "Asian Excellence Award" aims to recognize companies in the Asia Pacific region for their outstanding performance in investor relations, business ethics, corporate social responsibility, environmental protection measures and financial performance. As a global leading manufacturer in the photovoltaic industry, GCL Technology's polysilicon production capacity ranks among the top three in the world. It is ahead of its peers in the field of granular silicon, perovskite and other cutting-edge technologies and has taken the lead in realizing commercialization. In 2022, GCL Technology recorded revenue of RMB35.931 billion, a year-on-year increase of 113.0%, and net profit attributable to the parent company of RMB16.394 billion, a year-on-year increase of 212.8%. 