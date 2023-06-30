Scientists in the United Kingdom have investigated the durability and performance of all antireflecting coatings for solar modules and said further work is needed to improve industry standards. Their review addresses single-layer and multi-layer techniques and provides insight on their costs and viability.Researchers at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom have conducted an extensive review of all antireflecting (AR) coating technologies for glass used in solar modules in an effort to assess their future prospects. In the paper "The performance and durability of Anti-reflection coatings ...

