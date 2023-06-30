

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales increased for the second straight month in May amid a increase in non-food sales, figures from Destatis showed on Friday.



Retail sales climbed by a real 0.4 percent on a monthly basis in June, following a revised 0.7 percent rise in May. Meanwhile, economists had expected a flat change for the month.



The overall increase in June was driven by a 0.5 percent gain in non-food sales.



At the same time, food sales declined 1.4 percent, and sales via online and mail order slid by 3.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales fell at a slower pace of 3.6 percent in June versus a 5.1 percent decrease in May. The expected decrease was 4.3 percent.



In nominal terms, retail sales increased 0.5 percent monthly and advanced 2.8 percent from last year.



