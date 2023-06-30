DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (AEME LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 58.0575 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44200777 CODE: AEME LN ISIN: LU1437017350 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437017350 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEME LN Sequence No.: 254730 EQS News ID: 1670031 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 30, 2023 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)