Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2023) - Unizen, the leading DEX aggregator, is excited to announce its listing on LBank Exchange, a renowned cryptocurrency trading platform with a strong global presence since 2015. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Unizen as it continues to broaden its reach and provide users with enhanced trading opportunities in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

Deposit opens: 27 June, 10:00 UTC

Trading starts: 28 June, 10:00 UTC

Withdrawal opens: 29 June, 10:00 UTC

Unizen was founded with a vision to simplify and enhance decentralized trading in the Web3 ecosystem. With a focus on addressing key pain points that have hindered the growth of the industry, Unizen has developed a seamless, secure, and cost-efficient platform that allows users to interact with various assets and applications across different blockchains.

By listing on LBank Exchange, Unizen is opening the doors to a wider community of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and traders, providing them with deeper liquidity and access to trade Unizen's native token, ZCX. This listing on LBank Exchange not only enhances liquidity but also strengthens Unizen's commitment to driving the growth of DeFi and empowering users to embrace the limitless potential of decentralized finance.

Unizen offers a unique approach to decentralized liquidity routing, surpassing other aggregators in the market. The platform's in-house algorithm for trade splitting and smart routing ensures optimal execution of trades, resulting in slippage reduction and a more profitable trading experience for users. Additionally, Unizen supports seamless, cost-effective, and lightning-fast cross-chain trades for all assets, eliminating the need for manual bridge operations.

The listing on LBank Exchange showcases Unizen's growing prominence and recognition within the blockchain industry. This partnership provides Unizen with access to LBank Exchange's extensive user base and further enhances liquidity and trading opportunities for its valued community members.

Unizen and LBank Exchange share a common goal of driving innovation and providing users with exceptional trading experiences. This collaboration sets the stage for future initiatives and strengthens Unizen's position as a leader in the DeFi landscape.



About Unizen:

Unizen.io revolutionizes the Web3 landscape with its innovative operating system, providing a seamless and secure experience for users to interact with the world of Web3. With comprehensive omni-chain access and UTXO support, Unizen stands as a unique DEX Aggregator, surpassing leading platforms like 1inch, Paraswap, and Matcha in delivering unmatched returns on decentralized trades. Save money, earn money, and effortlessly reduce the supply of Unizen's native token (ZCX) through our cutting-edge innovations.



About LBank Exchange:

LBank is a top cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2015. It provides users with a platform to securely buy, sell, receive and hold Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. With over 7 million users, LBank offers a wide range of payment options and competitive transaction fees, lowering the entry barrier to drive more adoption. The platform supports more than 800+ trading pairs and 149+ fiat currencies. It offers services around crypto trading, specialised financial derivatives, and professional asset management.

