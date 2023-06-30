Henri Berg Appointed as Martela Corporation's New CFO

Henri Berg (M.Sc Social Sience and Economy) has been appointed to Martela Oyj CFO and member of the Management Team. He will He will report to Ville Taipale, CEO of Martela. Mr. Berg will start in his position latest by end of October 2023.

Mr. Berg is currently working as a group CFO and member of Management Team in AINS Group (A-Insinöörit Oy). Henri has long and diverse experience from various finance positions in companies like Stora Enso Oyj, Componenta Oyj and SATO Oyj.

"I wish Henri warmly welcome to Martela. His diverse and wide experience in various finance positions and experience in developing finance functions in international companies will support Martela's growth strategy", says Ville Taipale.

Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.