AS LHV Group: Rachelle Frewer to become the CFO of LHV Bank Limited

As of 2 January 2024, subject to regulatory approval, Rachelle Frewer will become the Chief Financial Officer of LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of AS LHV Group. The Chief Financial Officer will also be appointed to the Board of Directors of LHV Bank Limited.



Rachelle is an experienced finance leader and Board member with over 20 years working in financial services. She is currently Chief Financial Officer and a Board member at Moneycorp Bank Limited and Moneycorp Europe S.A., which are part of Moneycorp Group. Prior to joining Moneycorp, Rachelle was Chief Financial Officer at Wyelands Bank from 2019 to 2022. Rachelle is an ACA qualified KPMG trained accountant. She has broad experience working in large and small financial institutions, with leadership roles in Finance, Treasury, Operations, Investor Relations and Compliance. Rachelle is also a member of the Finance, Assurance and Risk Committee at The Institute of Civil Engineers, and a Board member of Paxton Management Company Limited.



Rachelle Frewer and the persons related to her do not hold shares of AS LHV Group.



LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group's companies employ more than 940 people. As of the end of May, LHV's banking services are being used by 400,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 129,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 160,000 clients. The Group's subsidiary LHV Bank has a banking licence in the United Kingdom and offers banking services to international fintech companies and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.







Priit Rum

Communication Manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee