Københavns Lufthavne A/S: Thomas Woldbye resigns as CEO of Copenhagen Airports A/S

Thomas Woldbye has resigned and steps down as CEO of Copenhagen Airports A/S on 30 September 2023. The Board of Directors will now initiate the process to identify CPH's new CEO.



After 12 years as CEO of Copenhagen Airports A/S, Thomas Woldbye has today resigned in order to take up the position as CEO of Heathrow Airport in London, UK. Thomas Woldbye will continue as CEO of Copenhagen Airports until 30 September 2023. The Board of Directors in Copenhagen Airports A/S will now start the process to identify the new CEO.

Chairman of the Board Lars Nørby Johansen says: "I receive the news of Thomas Woldbye's resignation with deep sadness, but I have nothing but respect and understanding for his decision to accept the offer of becoming CEO of Heathrow Airport. Thomas Woldbye has been a highly successful CEO to Copenhagen Airports A/S. In his time as CEO, he has led the airport ambitiously through its growth period with passenger levels rising to record levels from 20 to 30 million in 8 years, and with a steady hand he has guided us through the troubling Covid pandemic".

Lars Nørby Johansen continues: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Thomas Woldbye for his 12 years as CEO for Copenhagen Airports A/S. His dedicated work, together with our strong management team, developing the airport leaves us in a strong and solid place to continue our vision of being Architects of the Future Airport. With Thomas Woldbye's decision to step down as CEO, the Board of Directors has initiated the process to identify the next CEO of Copenhagen Airports".

Concerning his resignation as CEO, Thomas Woldbye says: "There is never a good time to leave, but we are through the worst effects of Covid, and the airport is in a good position to fully recover with robust plans for the future. I am proud of what we have achieved and of the airport that I can hand over to my successors. It has been a ride with ups and downs but always with a focus on the customers, the future, the quality of what we do, our role in society and the many people making it all work".

Thomas Woldbye expresses his gratitude to the Board, the management team and employees of CPH: "Through my years in Copenhagen Airports, I have had the pleasure of working with many highly competent and devoted colleagues. Copenhagen Airports A/S has - as many other companies - been through a very hard time the last couple of years during Covid and post-Covid, but through it all the airport's employees have worked tirelessly to secure our daily operations and continue to provide the best possible experience for the passengers traveling through Copenhagen Airports. It saddens me to say goodbye to all my colleagues, but I am confident they will continue their determined work to ensure a bright and exciting future for Copenhagen Airports A/S".

The information in this announcement does not change CPH's financial guidance for the financial year 2023 as communicated in the Q1 2023 interim report.

CV Thomas Woldbye

Thomas Woldbye has been CEO in Copenhagen Airports A/S since May 2011. In this period, he has overseen the largest growth in the history of the airport with passenger levels rising to record levels from 20 to 30 million in 8 years and the airport's biggest construction project so far.

Previously, Thomas Woldbye has worked for A.P. Moller-Maersk for 27 years and has during his career worked abroad and held several management positions in Indonesia, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, the Netherlands and A.P. Moller-Maersk's head office in Copenhagen.

Furthermore, Thomas Woldbye has been assistant to A.P. Moller-Maersk's CEO, Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller.

Thomas Woldbye is chairman of the Board of Copenhagen Airports International A/S and Copenhagen Airports Hotel A/S. Besides, Thomas Woldbye has the following board work:

Chairman of Board, Smarter Airports A/S

Member of the Board, Airports Council International (Europe) ACI Europe

Member of the Board, Wonderful Copenhagen

Member of Confederation of Danish Industry Committee for Enterprise

Chairman of Veteran charity, Velkommen Hjem





