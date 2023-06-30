Highlights:

First round of results from the recent winter drilling campaign at Grass River have now been received and interpreted.

Best results include:

6.3M @ 1.97% Li20 from 31.7M including 1.49m @ 3.4% Li20 from 33.41M



6.6M @ 1.59% Li20 from 47.6M including 1.5M @ 2.08 Li20 from 50M



3.62M @ 2.36% Li20 from 62.27M

4.53M @ 1.81% Li20 from 176.97M including 1.5M @ 2.74 Li20 from 178.47M



Further results from the balance of the drilling program are anticipated in the coming weeks.

Drilling program to be included in a future Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) with the Company anticipating releasing a Maiden MRE for the Grass River Project together with the upcoming PEA in July.

The Company's CEO search is nearing completion with highly qualified and experienced CEO candidates shortlisted.

Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2023) - Snow Lake Resources Ltd., (NASDAQ: LITM) d/b/a Snow Lake Lithium Ltd. ("Snow Lake" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update, and analysis on the recently completed Grass River Project (GRP) Resource Drilling campaign. Significant intersections are listed in Table 1.0 below for reference. Cross Sections and maps (Figures 1.0 to 4.0) are also available to review as part of this release.

This data will be passed to our resource modeler, with these results to be included in the next MRE following the maiden MRE to be released in July together with the PEA.

The dykes have yielded great results which are anticipated to provide the forthcoming resource with significant upside in terms of grade and tonnage. As noted by several geologists at the core house, several intersections of coarse-grained spodumene pegmatites were logged in multiple holes within the Grass River area.

Based on the initial wireframe modeling of the pegmatite dykes at Grass River, the Company has been able to identify a minimum of three distinctive spodumene bearing pegmatite dykes (Figure 1.0). Snow Lake Lithium's technical personnel in the field have hypothesized that there could be as many as five distinctive dykes based on core and field observations.

Snow Lake Lithium has engaged ABH Geological Services to assist with modeling the GRP dykes to better understand the three-dimensional (3D) composition of the subsurface area and map out drilling patterns for future drill programs that will look to expand the anticipated resources.

Based on the initial wireframe modeling of the pegmatite dykes at Grass River, ABH was able to identify a minimum of three distinctive spodumene bearing pegmatite dykes (Figure 1.0). Snow Lake Lithium's technical personnel in the field hypothesized that there could be as many as five distinctive dykes based on core and field observations. Due to this higher density of dykes within the Grass River area, Snow Lake Lithium will refer to this area as the Grass River Pegmatite Swarm. Based on these promising results additional drilling is planned for the fall and winter of 2023.

Dale Schultz, Snow Lake's Project Manager and VP of Resource Development, commented, "We are excited with the drill results received to-date and are increasingly optimistic for the balance of the results to be received from the recent drilling campaign. As evidenced by the high-grade intercepts retrieved from the Grass River Pegmatite Swarm, we can infer additional dykes beyond those identified from the initial scoping study. We look forward to updating the market as those studies progress and remain steadfast in positioning the Company to begin initial site development in 2024 with construction and commissioning of the commercial mine to follow."

DDH ID FROM (m) TO (m) LENGTH (m) Li ppm LiO2 wt % GRS-001 31.70 38.00 6.30 9174 1.972 including 33.41 34.90 1.49 16478 3.540 including 35.66 36.60 0.94 10113 2.174 GRS-002 42.98 47.08 4.10 5001 1.075 GRS-003 40.89 42.50 1.61 11593 2.492 GRS-004 57.30 61.25 3.95 6977 1.500 and 62.26 63.2 0.94 6745 1.450 and 64.10 67.67 3.57 6513 1.400 including 65.00 66.40 1.40 9611 2.077 GRS-005 47.60 54.20 6.60 7393 1.590 including 50.00 51.50 1.50 9399 2.021 GRS-006 62.27 66.70 3.62 10969 2.358 GRS-007 73.77 75.19 1.42 7870 1.692 and 77.78 78.28 0.50 5177 1.100 and 79.16 80.00 0.84 8520 1.832 and 82.50 83.42 0.92 9952 2.140 GRS-008 90.68 92.00 1.32 7475 1.607 GRS-012 86.62 87.90 1.28 5240 1.127 and 177.82 178.71 0.89 4865 1.046 and 310.41 312.36 1.95 8287 1.782 GRS-014 176.97 181.50 4.53 8416 1.809 including 178.47 179.97 1.50 12724 2.736 GRS-015 80.45 84.28 3.83 5826 1.253 GRS-017 190.68 191.92 1.24 10308 2.216 GRS-020 12.60 15.34 2.74 8021 1.725 GRS-022 17.92 20.27 2.35 8894 1.912 and 92.70 96.50 3.80 6657 1.431 GRS-023 22.54 23.86 1.32 8478 1.823 and 25.23 27.78 2.55 7077 1.522 and 106.10 108.34 2.24 7013 1.508 GRS-024 29.98 36.55 6.57 5787 1.244 GRS-025 80.42 84.07 3.65 8066 1.734

Table 1.0 - List of best results received thus far from the winter program

GRP Dykes Swarm

Geology of the GRP dyke Swarm and host rocks - The GRP dykes crosscut plutonic intrusive rocks of Monzonite composition, exhibiting medium to coarse grained Plagioclase crystals within a fine to medium grained mafic groundmass. Albitic to potassic feldspars occur frequently within the rock. The groundmass consists of amphiboles and occasional biotite. Garnet has been observed in small clusters within rare melanocratic groundmass. The Monzite has been subject to considerable seracitic and hematitic alteration, often resulting in destruction of the original plutonic minerals and giving the rock a "bleached" appearance. Small quartz and granitic Aplite dykes are common.

The GRP pegmatite dykes swarm appear to strike 110° and dip about 60-65o SSW. The mineralogy of the dykes is typical for Lithium bearing pegmatite dykes, and consists of potassic feldspars, quartz, muscovite and to a lesser extent biotite, tourmaline and rare garnets and very rare beryl. The lithium bearing mineral is spodumene, which varies considerably in both grain size and distribution within the dykes. Spodumene crystals can vary in size from 1 cm to over 10+ cm in size. The GRP dykes often exhibit very large spodumene crystals, often ranging in size from 10-15 cm long. The distribution of the crystals within the dyke intersections is sporadic, with some sections containing up to 25 to 30 percent Spodumene, and other sections that are Spodumene poor to barren, suggesting multiple pulses of fluids and crystal mush from the parent granitic magma. The mineralogy and mineral zonation of the dyke(s) will be the subject of further study in the coming months.

Analytical - Half core samples are sent to the SGS Lakefield laboratory in Ontario for analysis. Core samples are initially crushed to a size of -12.7 mm, then fragmented to 75% passing 2mm and eventually extruded into a 250 g pulp that is pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Samples are sodium peroxide fused and ran on ICP-AES and/or ICP- MS generating 56 element suit.

Qualified Person Statement - The information in this news release was compiled and reviewed by Dale Schultz, a Qualified Person as defined by SEC's S-K 1300 rules for mineral deposit disclosure, and a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) who is a registered member of the 'Engineer and Geosciences of Manitoba' (no. 24846), a 'Recognized Professional Organization' (RPO). Mr. Dale Schultz is the Project Manager and VP of Resource Development at the Snow Lake Lithium Project and has sufficient experience relevant to the crystallization of LCT type pegmatite deposits under evaluation.

Qualified Person Statement - The information in this news release was compiled and reviewed by Dale Schultz, a Qualified Person as defined by SEC's S-K 1300 rules for mineral deposit disclosure, and a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) who is a registered member of the 'Engineer and Geosciences of Manitoba' (no. 24846), a 'Recognized Professional Organization' (RPO). Mr. Dale Schultz is the Project Manager and VP of Resource Development at the Snow Lake Lithium Project and has sufficient experience relevant to the crystallization of LCT type pegmatite deposits under evaluation.

HoleName x y z Azimuth Dip Depth GRS-001 452669.0000 6077640.000 290.0000 40 -45 56 GRS-002 452669.0000 6077640.000 290.0000 40 -70 71 GRS-003 452634.0000 6077671.000 284.0000 40 -45 62 GRS-004 452634.0000 6077671.000 284.0000 40 -80 89 GRS-005 452567.0000 6077698.000 282.6130 40 -45 89 GRS-006 452567.0000 6077698.000 282.6130 40 -65 92 GRS-007 452567.0000 6077698.000 282.6130 40 -75 92 GRS-008 452740.0000 6077552.000 288.0000 40 -45 116 GRS-009 452740.0000 6077552.000 288.0000 40 -65 137 GRS-010 452505.0000 6077498.000 290.0000 40 -45 269 GRS-011 452557.0000 6077453.000 293.0000 40 -45 339 GRS-012 452612.0000 6077405.000 290.0000 40 -45 326 GRS-013 452612.0000 6077405.000 290.0000 40 -60 339 GRS-014 452740.0000 6077552.000 288.0000 40 -75 193 GRS-015 452781.0000 6077533.000 288.0000 40 -45 104 GRS-016 452781.0000 6077533.000 288.0000 40 -45 143 GRS-017 452781.0000 6077533.000 288.0000 40 -60 212 GRS-018 452799.0000 6077494.000 290.0000 40 -80 140 GRS-019 452799.0000 6077494.000 290.0000 40 -60 173 GRS-020 452762.0000 6077450.000 290.0000 40 -45 29 GRS-021 452762.0000 6077450.000 290.0000 40 -85 59 GRS-022 452735.2589 6077414.542 289.0000 40 -50 110 GRS-023 452735.2589 6077414.542 289.0000 40 -65 122 GRS-024 452735.2589 6077414.542 289.0000 40 -80 167 GRS-025 452795.3250 6077198.240 291.0000 40 -60 191 GRS-026 452795.3250 6077198.240 291.0000 40 -60 230 GRS-027 452561.0250 6077512.160 291.5000 40 -60 140 GRS-028 452561.0250 6077512.160 291.5000 40 -70 161 GRS-029 452561.0250 6077512.160 291.5000 40 -80 230 GRS-030 452650.7370 6077451.863 292.0000 40 -45 125 GRS-031 452650.7370 6077451.863 292.0000 40 -67 191 GRS-042 452861.0000 6077493.000 290.0000 40 -45 119 GRS-043 452905.0000 6077467.000 290.0000 40 -60 128 GRS-044 452923.0000 6077447.000 290.0000 40 -45 152















Table 2.0 - UTM, Location, Azimuth, Dip, and Depth

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171958