Thin-Film Photovoltaic Market worth $11.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thin-film photovoltaic market is projected to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2023 to USD 11.2 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 16.0 % during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The market growth is attributed to the growing adoption of thin-film solar cells in residential applications and increasing governments' initiatives towards thin-film solar cells. Furthermore, the Integration of thin-film solar cells into building materials, such as windows, facades, and roofs, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=31

Browse in-depth TOC on "Thin-Film Photovoltaic Market"

60 - Tables

45 - Figures

220 - Pages

Thin-Film Photovoltaic Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $5.3 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $11.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% Market Size Available for 2019-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Material, Component and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Competition from traditional crystalline silicon solar cells Key Market Opportunities Integration of thin-film solar cells into building materials, such as windows, facades, and roofs Key Market Drivers Increasing initiatives of governments towards thin-film solar cells



Utilities end-user accounted for a larger share of the thin-film photovoltaic market in 2023.

The utility segment is a major market for thin-film photovoltaics. As the demand for solar cells is increasing in the utility sector, next-generation solar cells have a huge opportunity to cater to and replace conventional solar cells. For instance, in August 2022, the US government initiated and accelerated CdTe material-based solar panel adoption for the utility sector. Moreover, increasing initiatives by market players are also driving the thin-film photovoltaic industry growth.

Module is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

The module segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The module market has also increased significantly over the last few years. Factors governing the growth of the PV modules market include the increasing adoption of renewable technology for energy generation, rising government support in various countries to adopt solar energy, and growing technological advancements in PV modules.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=31

Asia Pacific market accounted for the highest CAGR in the thin-film photovoltaic market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the market and record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is the largest producer and consumer of PV modules and related components. Various initiatives and favorable policies launched by governments of different countries in the region to promote the use of solar energy are expected to propel the demand for solar cells, which, in turn, will increase the need for thin-film solar cells during the forecast period.

Key players

Key players in the thin-film photovoltaic companies include First Solar (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Ascent Solar Technologies (US), Oxford PV (UK), Hanwha Q CELLS (South Korea), Sharp Corporation (Japan), JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd (China), MiaSole (US), AVANCIS GmbH (Germany), Solbian (Italy), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=31

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Next-Generation Solar Cell Market by Material Type (Cadmium Telluride (CdTe), Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS), Amorphous Silicon, Gallium-Arsenide, Others), Installation (On-Grid, Off-Grid), End User and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028

Photovoltaic Market by Component (Modules, Inverters, BOS), Material (Silicon, Compounds), Installation Type (Ground Mounted, BIPV, Floating PV), Application (Residential, Commercial & Industrial, Utilities), Cell Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Organic Electronics Market by Material (Semiconductor, Conductive, Dielectric, Substrate), Application (Display, Lighting, Solar Cells), End User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Flexible Display Market by Application (Smartphone, Smartwatch, Wearable, TV, Digital Signage, PC Monitor, E-reader, Electronic Shelf Label, and Automotive), Technology (OLED, Quantum Dots, LED, E-Paper), Panel Size, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

Graphene Electronics Market by Materials (PV, Electronics), Devices (Super capacitors, Transistors, Spintronics, Sensors, ICs & Chips, Lenses), Products (Computing, Consumer, Memory, Display), Developments (Nanotubes & Ribbons, Fullerenes) & Geography - Analysis & Forecast 2013 to 2020

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/thin-film-pv.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/thin-film.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thin-film-photovoltaic-market-worth-11-2-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301867820.html