Freitag, 30.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
30.06.2023 | 12:10
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: CORRECTION: Derivatives: Amendments to the Equity Derivatives Fee List (168/23)

Effective Tuesday, August 1, 2023, the Equity Derivatives Fee List for Nasdaq
Derivatives Markets will be amended as described below: 

 -- The section regarding Non-Performing Market Makers will be updated with a
   revised table that is attached to this notice (changes are marked in red).

 -- The amendments are related to a change in the market maker performance
   scoring method, as previously notified to the respective market makers,
   that will come into effect on the same date.

 -- The non-performance fee is charged in cases where a market maker has failed
   to meet its obligations and is only relevant to members that have signed a
   market maker commitment for qualifying subclasses of derivatives.


Correction refers to missing attachement with Fee table updates.



For further information and contact details please see attached files.

