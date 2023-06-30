NASDAQ OMX Nordic: CORRECTION: Derivatives: Amendments to the Equity Derivatives Fee List (168/23)

Effective Tuesday, August 1, 2023, the Equity Derivatives Fee List for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will be amended as described below: -- The section regarding Non-Performing Market Makers will be updated with a revised table that is attached to this notice (changes are marked in red). -- The amendments are related to a change in the market maker performance scoring method, as previously notified to the respective market makers, that will come into effect on the same date. -- The non-performance fee is charged in cases where a market maker has failed to meet its obligations and is only relevant to members that have signed a market maker commitment for qualifying subclasses of derivatives. Correction refers to missing attachement with Fee table updates. For further information and contact details please see attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1152863