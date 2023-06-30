Anzeige
Freitag, 30.06.2023
KAUFCHANCE: 10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet! Warum hier heute noch rein?
30.06.2023 | 12:18
Evrima Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

30 June 2023

Evrima plc

("Evrima" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Evrima (AQSE: EVA) is pleased to announce that's its Annual General Meeting "AGM") will be held at Berkeley Square, Berkeley Square House, 2nd Floor, London, W1J 6BD on Monday 31 July 2023 at 3.00 pm.

The AGM notice has been posted to Shareholders today and will shortly be available on the Company's website at https://evrimaplc.com/.

The Directors of Evrima accept responsibility for this announcement.

Enquiries:

Company:
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director): burns@evrimaplc.com

Simon Grant-Rennick (Executive Chairman): simon@evrimaplc.com

Novum Securities Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser):

David Coffman / George Duxberry: + 44 (0) 20 7399 9400


