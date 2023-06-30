Evrima Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

June 30

30 June 2023

Evrima plc

("Evrima" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Evrima (AQSE: EVA) is pleased to announce that's its Annual General Meeting "AGM") will be held at Berkeley Square, Berkeley Square House, 2nd Floor, London, W1J 6BD on Monday 31 July 2023 at 3.00 pm.

The AGM notice has been posted to Shareholders today and will shortly be available on the Company's website at https://evrimaplc.com/.

The Directors of Evrima accept responsibility for this announcement.

Enquiries :

Company:

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director): burns@evrimaplc.com



Simon Grant-Rennick (Executive Chairman): simon@evrimaplc.com



Novum Securities Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser):

David Coffman / George Duxberry: + 44 (0) 20 7399 9400