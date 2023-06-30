CobolCloud, specializing in the migration and modernization of large enterprise applications developed in COBOL, announces its alliance with Kubo Labs to secure and simplify the use of Kubernetes.

"CobolCloud is the very latest generation of COBOL tools allowing on the one hand, the recompilation of existing applications without modifying the source code, and on the other hand the integration of these applications with the latest technologies present on Windows, Linux, and of course on the Cloud," says Stéphane Croce, founder, and CEO of CobolCloud.

"Kubo Labs and its suite of tools perfectly complement our approach, namely, to offer our customers the best tools on the market to secure their applications in production," adds Stéphane Croce.

"One of the most important components of container-based architectures, Kubernetes clusters require constant attention in order to maintain optimized and secure use in all circumstances," says Alain Regnier CTO and co-founder of Kubo Labs.

"Kubo Labs tools allow users to analyze Kubernetes clusters and to quickly detect and resolve issues," adds Alain Regnier.

"Our alliance with CobolCloud makes it possible to perfect the mission carried out by our partner to simplify, secure and modernize applications developed in COBOL," specifies François-Xavier Renaux, COO, and co-founder of Kubo Labs.

About Kubo Labs:

Kubo Labs is a software publisher specializing in the detection and resolution of problems related to Kubernetes environments. Kubo Labs has a philosophy of simplifying Kubernetes problem-solving and thereby enabling any member of a technical team to diagnose issues and intervene effectively.

For more information: www.kubolabs.io

About CobolCloud:

CobolCloud solutions enable businesses to control their costs and simplify the challenges of modernizing COBOL applications. CobolCloud offers a versatile and high-performance COBOL compiler, a modular operating engine, and tools designed to serve and anticipate the needs of its clients.

Founded by a team of global COBOL application modernization specialists and with a track record of success with leading companies worldwide, CobolCloud brings together the best available technologies to integrate COBOL applications into any emerging architecture. CobolCloud can be operated in an open-source stack, using market-leading software, or together with specialized third-party software certifications. CobolCloud also brings together industry-leading technical partners and provides an international network of technical hubs. CobolCloud empowers its clients to reimagine their legacy applications within a more ambitious overall framework.

For more information: www.cobolcloud.io

