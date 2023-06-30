Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 29 June 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:

NAV including income with debt at fair value: 234.92p per ordinary share

NAV including income with debt at par value: 229.31p per ordinary share

NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 231.75p per ordinary share

NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 226.14p per ordinary share

30 June 2023

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323