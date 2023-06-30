VASS launches VASS University, a training centre to boost digital skills

MADRID, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VASS, a leading global digital solutions company launches VASS University, a knowledge centre for upskilling talent in digital and specialized technical capabilities. The centre aims to meet the growing demand for talent with strong digital skills.

The centre, open to talent from across the world, draws from the extensive experience and knowledge of VASS' own network of experts and professionals based in 26 countries and four different continents.

Participants will have access to an online campus with programs, tools, and other useful resources. The courses are developed aiming to help companies and individuals to upskill, reskill, and meet the demands of the fast-changing business landscape.

"We hope to create an accelerator for knowledge-sharing and honing of digital skills which also supports sustainable growth and development," says Antonio Rueda, Director of VASS University.

"A recent study developed by VASS, coupled with our first-hand experience of working with companies worldwide, show there is an urgent need for talent rightly equipped with digital skills", says Francisco Javier Latasa, Chairman and Global CEO of VASS. "Companies are having to allocate many resources to in-house training," he adds.

VASS University's programs are built around five key areas: IT Training, focused on technical and technological skills; IT Certifications, to be delivered in collaboration with leading technology manufacturers; training in Agile Methodologies for project management; soft skills focused on team management; and languages.

VASS University is partnering with Bottega University, one of the US' first online universities, to deliver part of its content. Launched in 2016, the university has trained over 40,000 professionals from organizations like the US Federal Government or Amazon.

VASS University also houses its own Marketing Online Academy (MOA), launched in 2020.

About VASS

VASS is a leading digital solutions company headquartered in Spain, present in 26 countries in Europe, America and Asia, with more than 4,700 professionals.

VASS helps large companies in their digital transformation process, developing and executing the most innovative and scalable projects, from strategy to operations. Fully committed to society, VASS created the VASS Foundation in 2019 to promote research, foster technological talent and enable the digital society. VASS allocates 2% of its profits and 1% of the team's time to volunteering initiatives.

Its motto, "Complex made simple" reflects its passion for innovation, the constant search for improvement and its commitment to people, key to its rapid international expansion.

