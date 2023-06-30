Anzeige
Freitag, 30.06.2023

Dow Jones News
30.06.2023 | 12:58




Memecoin MOOKY Raises USD900,000 Ahead of Its Final Presale Stage

DJ Memecoin MOOKY Raises USD900,000 Ahead of Its Final Presale Stage 

Chainwire 
Memecoin MOOKY Raises USD900,000 Ahead of Its Final Presale Stage 
30-Jun-2023 / 11:26 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
New York, New York, 30/06/2023, Chainwire 
 
Memecoin Mooky is gearing up for its final presale phase, having raised USD900,000 to date. More than just a novel crypto 
token, Mooky aims to support the environment through a major tree-planting campaign. 
Mooky will be a community-driven platform whose governance lies in the hands of its token holders. While the MOOKY 
token draws its cues from other successful memecoins, the project has a more ambitious mandate. Mooky was conceived to 
increase awareness of global environmental challenges and to provide real-world solutions. 
The project aims to raise enough funds to sustain an extensive reforestation initiative in key locations around the 
world. As part of its commitment to nature, Mooky has earmarked donations to charities working on sustainable 
environmental causes. 
From a crypto-economic perspective, the MOOKY token features zero tax and low slippage, providing ample incentives for 
traders to get involved. Underpinning the project is a deep lore that aligns with Mooky's core goals. 
Mooky is based on the concept of a mythical land called Pygmy. This fantastical realm has stunning landscapes, abundant 
vegetation, and wildlife. As settlers came to the island, they destroyed the vegetation and polluted the air. The 
monkeys of Pygmy decide to fight back peacefully, teaching the settlers how to respect nature and live harmoniously. 
Under the leadership of Mooky, they become united and restore nature. 
 
Dear customer, if you don't see the video, click here 
To support the project's development while providing greater opportunities for community participation, Mooky has 
created a collection of 1,000 NFTs. Each NFT is linked to a tree planted in the real world. Holders can access the 
Ventures Club, which grants access to exclusive rewards and events. 
With five days left in the USDMOOKY token presale, there is still ample opportunity for crypto holders to get involved 
and capture the upside to a project that combines memes and nature to great effect. 
About MOOKY 
MOOKY is a community-driven initiative launched in 2023 that embraces the spirit of digital innovation to make a 
positive impact on the environment. More than just a meme token, MOOKY represents a global community united by a common 
goal: to inspire change and contribute to global tree-planting efforts. 
MOOKY also stands as a symbol of creativity in the digital space, offering unique 3D NFTs that are each linked to 
real-world tree-planting initiatives. These NFTs serve not only as digital collectibles but also as an entry ticket to 
the exclusive Mooky Ventures Club, a vibrant community of environmentally conscious enthusiasts. 
MOOKY is more than a digital token; it's a movement aiming to better our environment while fostering a unique and 
engaging digital ecosystem. Join MOOKY in its journey to make a difference and follow the community on various social 
channels to stay updated. 
Users can purchase MOOKY here. 
Website | Presale | Telegram | Instagram | Twitter | Discord 
 
Contact 
MOOKY Team 
contact@mooky.io 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1670197 30-Jun-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=9b6474cc00d0e8fd32f68ebcf60c79d1

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=5cc5648a7f63f260047eed8dc2c1c1aa

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1670197&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2023 06:26 ET (10:26 GMT)

