Freitag, 30.06.2023
PR Newswire
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 29-June-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

453.80p

INCLUDING current year revenue

461.87p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 29-June-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

362.18p

INCLUDING current year revenue

367.96p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 29-June-2023

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

272.46p

INCLUDING current year revenue

273.14p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 29-June-2023

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

180.76p

INCLUDING current year revenue

181.28p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 29-June-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

107.64p

INCLUDING current year revenue

109.79p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 29-June-2023

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

149.01p

INCLUDING current year revenue

151.77p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


