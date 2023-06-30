Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 29-June-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
453.80p
INCLUDING current year revenue
461.87p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 29-June-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
362.18p
INCLUDING current year revenue
367.96p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 29-June-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
272.46p
INCLUDING current year revenue
273.14p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 29-June-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
180.76p
INCLUDING current year revenue
181.28p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 29-June-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
107.64p
INCLUDING current year revenue
109.79p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 29-June-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
149.01p
INCLUDING current year revenue
151.77p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596