DJ Petrofac Limited: Reports on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Reports on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December 2022. 30-Jun-2023 / 11:54 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Petrofac Limited (the Company) Reports on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December 2022 Petrofac today provides information in accordance with DTR 4.3A of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules in respect of payments made by the Company to governments for the year ended 31 December 2022 and in compliance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (SI 2014/3209) as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015. The following schedules detail the payments made by, or to, Petrofac Limited and its subsidiary undertakings to, or from, the governments of Malaysia and Thailand arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil and natural gas deposits or other materials (extractive activities) during the reporting period: Year ended 31 December 2022 Malaysia Project Report Taxes Royalties2 Fees Total Volume Value USUSD'0001 '000 bbls USUSD'0001 USUSD'0001 USUSD'0001 PM304 - 141 15,771 645 16,416 2022 Total - 141 15,771 645 16,416 Government Report Taxes Royalties2 Fees Total Volume Value USUSD'0001 '000 bbls USUSD'0001 USUSD'0001 USUSD'0001 PETRONAS - 141 15,771 645 16,416 2022 Total - 141 15,771 645 16,416 Thailand Project Report Taxes3 Royalties Fees Total Volume Value USUSD'0001 '000 bbls USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'0001 Jasmine 1,287 - - - 1,287 2022 Total 1,287 - - - 1,287 Government Report Taxes3 Royalties Fees Total Volume Value USUSD'0001 '000 bbls USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'0001 The Revenue Department of Thailand 1,287 - - - 1,287 2022 Total 1,287 - - - 1,287

Notes: 1. Payments made or received in local currencies are translated at the average exchange rate for the year. 2. Certain royalty payments are made in kind, the value of which is calculated with reference to marketrates at the time of the payment. 3. Taxes withheld from income earned by the Petrofac Group have been included within the amounts listed as"Taxes" in the tables shown above, even though the amounts withheld were not directly paid to the government by thePetrofac Group. This approach represents a more complete view of the taxes borne by the Company in Thailand. 4. In line with the UK Regulations, where a payment of a series or related payments have not exceededGBP86,000, they have not been disclosed. 5. No other businesses within the Petrofac Group are impacted by this legislation and its reportingrequirements.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 20 7811 4900

James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations

janes.boothroyd@petrofac.com

Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications

sophie.reid@petrofac.com

Teneo (for Petrofac)

+44 (0) 20 7353 4200

petrofac@teneo.com

Martin Robinson

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 7,950 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at petrofac.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Category Code: PGR TIDM: PFC LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 OAM Categories: 1.3. Payments to governments Sequence No.: 254792 EQS News ID: 1670241 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1670241&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2023 06:54 ET (10:54 GMT)