Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2023) - Wellfield Technologies (TSXV: WFLD) (OTCQB: WFLDF) (FSE: K8D) (the "Company" or "Wellfield"), a fintech company leveraging blockchain technology to provide comprehensive digital asset solutions, is proud to announce that following the acquisition of Tradewind Markets in Q1 2023, Wellfield Capital has begun selling VaultChain Gold to institutional and accredited investors.

VaultChain Gold is physical investment grade gold vaulted at the Royal Canadian Mint, digitized on the Tradewind platform to modernize the gold buying, storage, and selling experience in Canada and globally. The Tradewind platform currently has C$176 million1 in AUM between its flagship VaultChain Gold and VaultChain Silver products.

Levy Cohen, CEO of Wellfield, commented, "With VaultChain Gold, we have begun our expansion into making digitized real-world assets accessible for investors and we are differentiating Wellfield Capital by expanding our digital asset investment offerings."

Levy continued, "But the launch of our offering from Wellfield Capital is simply the first step in our roadmap for Tradewind Markets and our real-world asset strategy. We will soon be selling VaultChain Gold to Coinmama customers and we are encouraged by the opportunities Tradewind Markets brings to Wellfield as we work to deepen our relationships with distribution partners from both the gold and blockchain industries."

About Wellfield Technologies (TSXV: WFLD) (OTCQB: WFLDF) (FSE: K8D)

Wellfield is an R&D focused Fintech company that operates on public blockchains including Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Company operates a regulated platform that onboards customers globally at scale, leveraging its proprietary decentralized technology to offer highly disruptive on-chain self-custody solutions. Wellfield leverages these assets to operate two business lines: Coinmama (for consumers) with over 3.8 million registered users globally and Wellfield Capital for institutional and professional investors. Additionally, Wellfield has recently expanded the scope and monetization potential of its technology by acquiring Tradewind Markets, Inc. Tradewind Markets digitizes real world assets, starting with its flagship VaultChain Gold and VaultChain Silver products, which offer blockchain-based digital ownership of deliverable precious metals held in custody by the Royal Canadian Mint.

Assets Under Management as of December 31, 2022

