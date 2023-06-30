Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
KAUFCHANCE: 10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet! Warum hier heute noch rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.06.2023 | 13:42
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Startup Giants Plc - Annual Financial Report

Startup Giants Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF 16 APRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE AS IT FORMS PART OF RETAINED EU LAW AS DEFINED IN THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 (THE "MARKET ABUSE REGULATION"). UPON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THE INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

STARTUP GIANTS PLC

("Startup Giants" or the "Company"; AQSE: SUG)

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

The directors of Startup Giants (the "Directors") present below the Company's audited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022. Startup Giants is a UK-based start-up accelerator that invests in and mentors internet technology start-up businesses in the UK and internationally.

The financial information below is extracted from, but does not on its own constitute, the Company's statutory financial statements. These are contained in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2022, which are expected to be posted to shareholders imminently, and which will then be immediately available on the Company's website (startupgiants.com).

Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

Startup Giants undertook consultancy work for and provided support services to early-stage entrepreneurs, generating revenue of £320,957 (2021: £623,839). The reduced revenue in comparison with 2021 reflects tightening economic conditions and in specific terms is mainly attributable to a lesser number of new fee-paying visa applicants joining the Company's portfolio on its standard business support programme. There was also a reduction in administrative expenses, which were largely composed of costs associated with the support provided to endorsee entrepreneurs, to £456,368 (2021: £579,368). The Company recorded an operating loss of £135,411 (2021: profit of £44,471) and a total comprehensive loss of £136,514 (2021: profit of £43,814) translating into a loss per share of 10.94 pence (2021: profit of 3.88 pence per share). At the end of the year, net assets stood at £556,134 (2021: £692,648); cash and cash-equivalents in hand stood at £712,389 (2021: £1,098,838).

Significant Features of Financial 2022

The focus of Startup Giants for the majority of 2022 remained on supporting founders already in the Company's portfolio to target their early stage investment rounds with private investors and funds within the Company's network, as well as the selection and support of global opportunities and talent from visa applicants seeking to bring their innovation to the United Kingdom, in order to further expand the Company's portfolio of founders.

During the second half of the year, the Company also ran trials of a partnership program with several startup mentoring organisations providing access to over 200 nurtured startups, and 20 independent venture capital syndicates, qualifying partner investment opportunities at pre-seed and seed stage, and facilitating demo day introductions to the venture capital syndicates for companies located in the UK, India, the USA, Canada, and the Middle East. The Company used feedback from these trials to build on and strengthen its engagement model with its founders with the launch of a pre-funding bootcamp, being made available to founders that are ready-to-raise to improve their level of preparedness before entering a roadshow with investors.

In that latter half of the year, the Company also initiated the development of an online platform to support their network of independent venture capital syndicates and will look to expand the number of partners going forwards on a region by region basis.

Current Trading and Post-Balance Sheet Events

Trading during the current financial year hitherto has been in line with the Directors' expectations at the beginning of the period. The Company has during the current year to date continued its core focus to expand its portfolio of founders with innovative concepts, where the Company receives either straight equity or a warrant on shares for longer-term asset appreciation, as well as building on initiatives previously put in place for diversifying regionally.

Outlook

Looking ahead, the momentum for technology companies requiring investment at the seed stage should continue, with demand for the Company's support model, which encompasses a delivery crew to support young start-ups with their technology and digital marketing strategies, showing signs of continuing to increase.

Jeb Buckler

Chairman & CEO

STARTUP GIANTS PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

2022

2021

Notes

£

£

Revenue

2

320,957

623,839

Gross profit

320,957

623,839

Administrative expenses

(456,368)

(579,368)

Operating (loss)/profit

3

(135,411)

44,471

Investment revenues

6

242

-

Finance costs

7

(1,345)

(657)

(Loss)/profit before taxation

(136,514)

43,814

Income tax expense

8

-

-

(Loss)/profit and total

(136,514)

43,814

comprehensive income for the year

Earnings per share (in pence)

9

Basic

(10.94)

3.88

Diluted

(10.94)

3.88

Earnings per share from

continuing operations (in pence)

Basic

(10.94)

3.88

Diluted

(10.94)

3.88

The income statement has been prepared on the basis that all operations are continuing operations.

STARTUP GIANTS PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

2022

2021

Notes

£

£

Non-current assets

Goodwill

10

12,084

17,084

Property, plant and equipment

11

1,445

2,147

13,529

19,231

Current assets

Trade and other receivables

12

31,859

97,122

Current tax recoverable

3,939

14,916

Cash and cash equivalents

712,389

1,098,838

748,187

1,210,876

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

15

182,219

498,969

Current tax liabilities

6,280

16,407

Borrowings

14

5,000

5,000

193,499

520,376

Net current assets

554,688

690,500

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

14

12,083

17,083

Net assets

556,134

692,648

Equity

Called up share capital

16

152,405

152,405

Share premium account

17

960,102

960,102

Retained earnings

(556,373)

(419,859)

Total equity

556,134

692,648

The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on

28 June 2023 and are signed on its behalf by:

J Buckler

Director

Company registration number 09690364

STARTUP GIANTS PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

Share

Share

Retained

Total

capital

premium

earnings

account

Notes

£

£

£

£

Balance at 1 January 2021

140,510

769,790

(463,673)

446,627

Year ended 31 December 2021:

Profit and total comprehensive income for

-

-

43,814

43,814

the year

Transactions with owners in their capacity

as owners:

Issue of share capital

16

11,895

190,312

-

202,207

Balance at 31 December 2021

152,405

960,102

(419,859)

692,648

Year ended 31 December 2022:

Loss and total comprehensive income for

-

-

(136,514)

(136,514)

the year

Balance at 31 December 2022

152,405

960,102

(556,373)

556,134

STARTUP GIANTS PLC

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

2022

2021

Notes

£

£

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash (absorbed by)/generated from operations

21

(380,755)

238,528

Interest paid

(1,345)

(657)

Income taxes refunded

850

408

Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating

activities

(381,250)

238,279

Investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(199)

(2,573)

Repayment of loans

(242)

(12,116)

Interest received

242

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(199)

(14,689)

Financing activities

Proceeds from issue of shares

-

202,207

Repayment of bank loans

(5,000)

(2,917)

Net cash (used in)/generated from financing

(5,000)

199,290

activities

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash

(386,449)

422,880

equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

1,098,838

675,958

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

712,389

1,098,838

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Startup Giants plc

Jeb Buckler, Chairman & CEO

jeb@startupgiants.com

+44 (0)7477 949933

Keith Bayley Rogers & Co. Limited

Brinsley Holman

brinsley.holman@kbrl.co.uk

+44 (0)7776 302228


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.