Startup Giants Plc - Annual Financial Report
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30
STARTUP GIANTS PLC
("Startup Giants" or the "Company"; AQSE: SUG)
FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
The directors of Startup Giants (the "Directors") present below the Company's audited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022. Startup Giants is a UK-based start-up accelerator that invests in and mentors internet technology start-up businesses in the UK and internationally.
The financial information below is extracted from, but does not on its own constitute, the Company's statutory financial statements. These are contained in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2022, which are expected to be posted to shareholders imminently, and which will then be immediately available on the Company's website (startupgiants.com).
Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
Startup Giants undertook consultancy work for and provided support services to early-stage entrepreneurs, generating revenue of £320,957 (2021: £623,839). The reduced revenue in comparison with 2021 reflects tightening economic conditions and in specific terms is mainly attributable to a lesser number of new fee-paying visa applicants joining the Company's portfolio on its standard business support programme. There was also a reduction in administrative expenses, which were largely composed of costs associated with the support provided to endorsee entrepreneurs, to £456,368 (2021: £579,368). The Company recorded an operating loss of £135,411 (2021: profit of £44,471) and a total comprehensive loss of £136,514 (2021: profit of £43,814) translating into a loss per share of 10.94 pence (2021: profit of 3.88 pence per share). At the end of the year, net assets stood at £556,134 (2021: £692,648); cash and cash-equivalents in hand stood at £712,389 (2021: £1,098,838).
Significant Features of Financial 2022
The focus of Startup Giants for the majority of 2022 remained on supporting founders already in the Company's portfolio to target their early stage investment rounds with private investors and funds within the Company's network, as well as the selection and support of global opportunities and talent from visa applicants seeking to bring their innovation to the United Kingdom, in order to further expand the Company's portfolio of founders.
During the second half of the year, the Company also ran trials of a partnership program with several startup mentoring organisations providing access to over 200 nurtured startups, and 20 independent venture capital syndicates, qualifying partner investment opportunities at pre-seed and seed stage, and facilitating demo day introductions to the venture capital syndicates for companies located in the UK, India, the USA, Canada, and the Middle East. The Company used feedback from these trials to build on and strengthen its engagement model with its founders with the launch of a pre-funding bootcamp, being made available to founders that are ready-to-raise to improve their level of preparedness before entering a roadshow with investors.
In that latter half of the year, the Company also initiated the development of an online platform to support their network of independent venture capital syndicates and will look to expand the number of partners going forwards on a region by region basis.
Current Trading and Post-Balance Sheet Events
Trading during the current financial year hitherto has been in line with the Directors' expectations at the beginning of the period. The Company has during the current year to date continued its core focus to expand its portfolio of founders with innovative concepts, where the Company receives either straight equity or a warrant on shares for longer-term asset appreciation, as well as building on initiatives previously put in place for diversifying regionally.
Outlook
Looking ahead, the momentum for technology companies requiring investment at the seed stage should continue, with demand for the Company's support model, which encompasses a delivery crew to support young start-ups with their technology and digital marketing strategies, showing signs of continuing to increase.
Jeb Buckler
Chairman & CEO
STARTUP GIANTS PLC
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
2022
2021
Notes
£
£
Revenue
2
320,957
623,839
Gross profit
320,957
623,839
Administrative expenses
(456,368)
(579,368)
Operating (loss)/profit
3
(135,411)
44,471
Investment revenues
6
242
-
Finance costs
7
(1,345)
(657)
(Loss)/profit before taxation
(136,514)
43,814
Income tax expense
8
-
-
(Loss)/profit and total
(136,514)
43,814
comprehensive income for the year
Earnings per share (in pence)
9
Basic
(10.94)
3.88
Diluted
(10.94)
3.88
Earnings per share from
continuing operations (in pence)
Basic
(10.94)
3.88
Diluted
(10.94)
3.88
The income statement has been prepared on the basis that all operations are continuing operations.
STARTUP GIANTS PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
2022
2021
Notes
£
£
Non-current assets
Goodwill
10
12,084
17,084
Property, plant and equipment
11
1,445
2,147
13,529
19,231
Current assets
Trade and other receivables
12
31,859
97,122
Current tax recoverable
3,939
14,916
Cash and cash equivalents
712,389
1,098,838
748,187
1,210,876
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
15
182,219
498,969
Current tax liabilities
6,280
16,407
Borrowings
14
5,000
5,000
193,499
520,376
Net current assets
554,688
690,500
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
14
12,083
17,083
Net assets
556,134
692,648
Equity
Called up share capital
16
152,405
152,405
Share premium account
17
960,102
960,102
Retained earnings
(556,373)
(419,859)
Total equity
556,134
692,648
The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on
28 June 2023 and are signed on its behalf by:
J Buckler
Director
Company registration number 09690364
STARTUP GIANTS PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
Share
Share
Retained
Total
capital
premium
earnings
account
Notes
£
£
£
£
Balance at 1 January 2021
140,510
769,790
(463,673)
446,627
Year ended 31 December 2021:
Profit and total comprehensive income for
-
-
43,814
43,814
the year
Transactions with owners in their capacity
as owners:
Issue of share capital
16
11,895
190,312
-
202,207
Balance at 31 December 2021
152,405
960,102
(419,859)
692,648
Year ended 31 December 2022:
Loss and total comprehensive income for
-
-
(136,514)
(136,514)
the year
Balance at 31 December 2022
152,405
960,102
(556,373)
556,134
STARTUP GIANTS PLC
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
2022
2021
Notes
£
£
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash (absorbed by)/generated from operations
21
(380,755)
238,528
Interest paid
(1,345)
(657)
Income taxes refunded
850
408
Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating
activities
(381,250)
238,279
Investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(199)
(2,573)
Repayment of loans
(242)
(12,116)
Interest received
242
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(199)
(14,689)
Financing activities
Proceeds from issue of shares
-
202,207
Repayment of bank loans
(5,000)
(2,917)
Net cash (used in)/generated from financing
(5,000)
199,290
activities
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash
(386,449)
422,880
equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
1,098,838
675,958
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
712,389
1,098,838
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
