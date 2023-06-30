

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's producer price inflation eased to the lowest rate in over two years in May, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The producer price index rose 11.2 percent year-on-year in May, after a 15.9 percent growth in April.



The latest rate of increase was the lowest since April 2021, when prices rose 9.8 percent.



The total producer price inflation peaked at 43.4 percent higher in August last year.



Domestic output prices rose 36.5 percent annually, while non-domestic output prices fell 1.1 percent.



The statistical office attributed the big difference to the domestic output prices of the energy industry that were much higher than a year earlier, while export prices which had already begun decrease.



The energy industry has the biggest weight among the sectors producing goods for the domestic market.



Meanwhile, the increase in the price of raw materials and the production costs also played a role in the increase in industrial producer prices, the agency noted.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 1.6 percent in May amid a 2 percent decline in domestic output prices and a 1.4 percent slump in prices for the foreign market.



