Freitag, 30.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

London, June 30

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd ("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its annual results for the period ended 30 June 2023 will commence on 12 September 2023 and is anticipated to end no sooner than 12 October 2023.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Nira Mistry

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

07778 354 517

