Members of the Czech Fintech Association successfully showcased their products at the prestigious international conference, Money20/20, which recently took place in Amsterdam. Fintech companies under the association's patronage achieved significant success and introduced their innovative solutions that are revolutionizing the financial industry.

Money20/20 is one of the most prominent conferences that brings together leading experts from the fintech, banking, and innovative payment solutions sectors. This event attracts a substantial number of influential stakeholders from around the world and provides a unique platform for knowledge sharing and business networking. The participation of Czech fintech representatives added to the overall appeal of the conference.





Czech Fintech at Money 20/20

One of the Czech representatives is Dateio, a company enabling more than 600 merchants to reach millions of customers through personalized offers in banking apps. Dateio's products and services are based on the enrichment of transactional data using complex algorithms and machine learning. This enriched payment data helps more than 30 banks and fintechs globally to improve the user experience, educate clients and connect the dots for data analysts.

Last year alone, Dateio expanded into 5 new markets, established 15 new partnerships with banks, and doubled revenues for both its products. Fintech has received accolades such as the Deloitte Technology FAST 50 CE and FT 1000 - Europe's fastest growing company 2021 awards.

"Money 20/20 is a key annual event for us. We consider it to be the best conference in Europe, providing us with the opportunity to connect with the global fintech community and become an integral part of it. The support of the Czech Fintech Association allowed us to have a kiosk at the conference, which greatly enhanced our brand presence and had a real positive business impact." - Ivan Dovica, Co-Founder & COO Dateio.

Another company, Wultra, offers modern authentication for financial applications. It serves as a guardian of digital finances by providing easily deployable authentication solutions that help banks and fintech companies secure their digital applications. Solutions with open-source code, suitable for developers, can be implemented within weeks, not months. Wultra is 100% compliant with PSD2 regulations and fulfills requirements for strong customer authentication (SCA) and dynamic linking.

Wultra: "Thanks to our participation at Money20/20 Europe, we had the opportunity to present our company together with other leaders from the banking and financial technology industry. At the same time, we gained an array of great contacts to potential business partners."

The Czech Fintech Association is delighted by the size of the delegation, which has expanded to include representatives not only from emerging companies such as Dateio, Wultra, Threatmark, and Finshape but also from delegates who attended the conference representing members such as Direct Fidoo, Deloitte, Lemonero, Comgate, Twisto, and magazine Fintree.cz.

"The Czech Fintech Association is proud of its members who successfully presented at the Money20/20 conference. Their participation in this significant event confirms the strength and innovativeness of the Czech fintech ecosystem." - Ondrej Machac, Executive Manager of the Czech Fintech Association.

